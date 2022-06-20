Novalpina fails to wrest back control of fund behind NSO

The Berkeley Research Group (BRG) will stay in control of the €1 billion fund that controls controversial spyware firm NSO, trumping private equity firm Novalpina, which had asked for BRG's ouster for a Luxembourg court.

Novalpina had asked the Luxembourg district court to be reinstated at the helm of the fund that owns 70% of NSO, after investors had stripped the private equity firm of its management role at the helm of the fund in the wake of a scandal over the Pegasus spyware that NSO is best known for.

London-based Novalpina had also asked the judge to suspend all decisions BRG had taken since it was put in control in August of last year, according to court documents in the civil proceedings, seen by the Luxembourg Times.

But the court dismissed the demands, saying "we declare the demand admissible, but unfounded," according to an anonymised one-page document the court provided when asked about the case.

The same page also appeared in a 26-page non-redacted document separately obtained by the Luxembourg Times, which contained the full verdict. The court confirmed that the case number of the document was correct.

Novalpina had accused BRG of beginning a process of stripping the fund of all its assets. "These assertions are not, however, supported by any objective element of the file and therefore remain pure allegations," the judge found on Friday, according to this second copy of the verdict.

Novalpina has to bear the costs of the proceedings and was ordered to pay the defendant an indemnity of €5,000.

The court case opened in Luxembourg after an English court found that the Grand Duchy was the right 'forum' for the proceedings in March, given that several of the business entities involved have ties to Luxembourg.



"We are satisfied with this judgment," a spokesperson for BRG said. A lawyer for Novalpina did not respond to a request for comment, or whether the company would appeal the verdict.

Jamal Khashoggi was assassinated by a Saudi hit team, which had allegedly used Pegasus to snoop on the dissident journalist's entourage. Media have reported many other cases of governments using Pegasus to listen in to private conversations of foreign diplomats, journalists and dissidents.



When NSO lost most of its value in the wake of such revelations, investors in the fund owning NSO put BRG in place as managers, ousting Novalpina.



Earlier this month, BRG also seized back control of French drugmaker Laboratoire XO, another company owned by the fund, from Ares management which had now been running it, the Financial Times has reported.

The European Parliament is currently also looking into the Pegasus spyware, after press reports last year highlighted many ties to human rights abuses, with BRG telling MEPs in a letter that Novalpina is frustrating a probe into NSO. Another hearing took place on Tuesday.



A Luxembourg entity "acts as a commercial distributor for the products of the Group companies, as such it signs contracts, issues invoices and receives payments from Group customers", NSO Group said in 2021.

