Novartis to push forward with covid drug after positive results

Novartis AG will push forward with a potential medicine for Covid-19 after promising results showing a lower risk of bad outcomes for patients who took the antiviral in a mid-sized study.

Covid patients who took the therapy, ensovibep, had a 78% lower risk of needing an emergency health-care visit, being hospitalised or dying in the 407-person study, the companies said Monday. The compound also cleared the main hurdle of the study, which was to reduce the amount of virus in the body over eight days.

Novartis said it’s exercising an option to licence ensovibep from its Swiss partner Molecular Partners AG, which will receive a payment of 150 million Swiss francs ($163 million). Novartis is becoming responsible for developing, manufacturing and selling the therapy.

If it's approved, Novartis's antiviral will be the first to attack the coronavirus's spike protein in multiple ways, potentially making it more effective against a range of current and future variants. That could make it a useful addition to the growing arsenal of Covid therapies, after some antibody treatments have proven less effective against the omicron variant.

Unlike antiviral pills from Pfizer Inc. and Merck & Co., Novartis’s medicine is given via an intravenous infusion, making a doctor’s visit necessary. The drugmaker said it will share the data with regulators this month and start a larger trial to confirm the results as soon as possible.

The companies said that a lab study showed ensovibep should also be able to neutralise omicron. Novartis said it plans to enrol 1,700 patients around the world for the further study of the compound.

