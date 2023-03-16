Paris court upholds Malaysia’s stay on Sulu heirs award

A Luxembourg district court issued new orders to seize holdings and assets belonging to Malaysian energy giant Petronas in mid-February

A Luxembourg district court issued new orders to seize holdings and assets belonging to Malaysian energy giant Petronas in mid-February

(This article has been updated to reflect the latest developments of the court case in Luxembourg in paragraphs 5 to 7)

A court in Paris dismissed a bid by the self-styled descendants of the sultanate of Sulu to enforce an order to make Malaysia pay billions of dollars over their territorial claim.

The Paris Court of Appeal on 14 March ruled that Sulu claimants’ challenge to a stay order filed by Malaysia in April 2022 was “inadmissible,” Malaysia’s Special Sulu Secretariat said in a statement Thursday.

“Hence, the stay obtained by Malaysia on July 12, 2022, for the enforcement of the purported final award remains,” the secretariat said.

The dispute is linked to the Sulu heirs’ years-long claims to the Borneo state of Sabah. A French Arbitration Court in Paris last year ordered Malaysia to pay 62.59 billion ringgit (€14 billion) to the Sulu descendants over their claim. The government filed an application to cancel the award in Paris, while Luxembourg court set aside the legal action payment, Malaysia said in January.

However, a Luxembourg district court issued new orders to seize holdings and assets belonging to Malaysian energy giant Petronas in mid-February.



François Kremer, a lawyer for the Malaysian state told the Luxembourg Times at the time that, while he could not confirm having seen the seizure order, it was possible that it has been served. If that were the case, his client would take legal steps against it, he said.



Petronas has two holding companies in Luxembourg called Petronas Azerbaijan and Petronas South Caucasus which are related to the state-owned oil company's activities around the Caspian sea.



Earlier this month, Malaysia said it would bring the Sulu claimants before a court, after a territorial dispute between the two parties led to bailiffs appearing at the Southeast Asian nation’s embassy and staff residence in Paris.

Last year’s stay order “serves to reinforce Malaysia’s position that the purported commercial arbitration instituted by the Sulu claimants is without legitimate basis and does affect Malaysia’s territorial sovereignty,” the secretariat said in the statement.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.

(Additional reporting by Yannick Lambert)

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.