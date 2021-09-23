PwC Luxembourg appoints Pawel Wroblewski as tax partner

New appointment returns to the company he left in 2018 after four years

PwC Luxembourg has appointed Pawel Wroblewski as a new tax partner, marking a return to the firm where he previously worked between 2014 and 2018.



Pawel will join the transfer pricing team. His more than 20 years of experience includes work in Poland, Holland and Luxembourg for a number of law and professional services firms.

Pawel holds a bachelor's degree in international management from the International School of Economics in Rotterdam as well as a bachelor's in European business from the University of Portsmouth.

