Two new department heads at European Stability Mechanism

The Luxembourg-based European Stability Mechanism (ESM) has made two new appointments to head departmental teams.



Silke Weiss will become the head of Funding and Investor Relations on 1 October after filling the role as a temporary basis. Weiss, who joined the ESM in 2013, was previously the Team Lead for Planning and Execution.

She previously worked as a trader at the German Finance Agency (Deutsche Finanzagentur) in Frankfurt and as a trader in the Global Treasury and Liquidity Management Department at JPMorgan Chase in London and Frankfurt.



The ESM has also appointed Tiny Ergo as Head of Asset and Liability Management (ALM) and Financial Structuring.

Ergo has more than 20 years of experience in the financial sector and previously worked in senior positions at KBC Asset Management and BPost Banque. She holds a degree in economics from the University of Ghent in Belgium.



