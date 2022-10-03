Perrodin takes over CBRE property management unit

He will focus on managing client real estate assets for commercial real estate firm

US-based commercial real estate firm CBRE has picked Guillaume Perrodin to run its property management department in Luxembourg.

Perrodin, 36, will primarily focus on day-to-day management of client real estate assets.

He previously spent more than seven years managing a large real estate portfolio at another brokerage firm in Luxembourg, CBRE said. He also founded the startup company Syment, which aims to simplify the general meeting process for property managers.

