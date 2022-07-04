Pinsent Masons nabs Luxembourg law firm Wildgen team

UK law Pinsent Masons recruited a large number of the partners of its Luxembourg peer Wildgen, the company said on Monday, establishing a foothold in the Grand Duchy in the process.

The multinational law firm recruited a “significant number of former Wildgen partners and their teams,” Pinsent Masons said in a press release.



Wildgen was founded in 1923 as an independent law firm in Luxembourg, serving international clients in sectors such as financial services, energy, technology, real estate and infrastructure.



Pinsent Masons set up its business focusing on the financial services sector, and now counts 26 offices across Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East and Africa, with 450 partners and 3,300 employees.

Michel Bulach, who has been with Wildgen since 2000, will lead the Pinsent Masons in Luxembourg. Wildgen had taken down its website as of Monday.

