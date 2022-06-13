Rail firm makes record turnover as pandemic dwindles

CFL's net turnover just about exceeded €1 billion in 2021 for the first time

CFL is a state-owned company and is one of the largest employers in the country

Luxembourg’s national rail company made a record profit of nearly €21 million last year – up from €4.6 million in the first pandemic year – the firm said on Monday, as travel restrictions relaxed and economies reopened from shutdowns across Europe.

CFL's net turnover just about exceeded €1 billion in 2021 for the first time, rising from €916 million in 2020 – an increase of more than 9%, the company added.

The state-owned company is one of the largest employers in the country. Last year the group hired 430 new staff and currently has a workforce of more than 4,900.

The company's freight business largely contributed to the overall result, with a profit of €6 million, an increase of €5 million compared to 2020, CFL said in a statement. Last year, CFL launched a transport link between the Bettembourg-Dudelange terminal and Rostock in northern Germany, connecting to the Scandinavian market, and restarted a freight route with Poznan in Poland, the company said.

The number of passengers using CFL’s services was up from 14.5 million in 2020 to 16.6 million last year. But those figures have not yet reached the 25 million people who travelled with CFL in 2019.

The firm invested €288 million in modernising, expanding and maintaining the railway network, an increase of 11% compared to 2020.

