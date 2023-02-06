Record UK health-care strike piles pressure on stretched service

Nurses, ambulance workers strike on same day for first time - At least 55,000 delayed appointments, likely to add to backlog

Nurses, ambulance workers strike on same day for first time - At least 55,000 delayed appointments, likely to add to backlog

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (R), Britain's Health Secretary Steve Barclay (back C) and NHS Chief Executive Amanda Pritchard (2ndL) visit the University Hospital of North Tees in Stockton-on-Tees on 30 January, 2023

Health care workers will walk out in record numbers this week, crippling the National Health Service and piling pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to resolve multiple disputes over pay for public-sector workers.

Some 100,000 nurses are due to strike alongside around 10,000 ambulance workers on Monday, with 4,200 physiotherapists walking out on Thursday. Nurses will take action again on Tuesday, and ambulance workers will do so on Friday.

The combined walkouts “could see the worst disruption yet,” said Saffron Cordery, deputy chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents hospital trusts across the UK. “We can’t go on like this.”

At least 55,000 appointments are likely to be delayed as a result of this week’s strikes, according to Bloomberg calculations based on NHS England data on previous action.

The upheaval threatens to plunge the state-run NHS into further chaos at a time when the latest British Medical Association estimate shows a record 7.2 million patients are waiting for treatment, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic. Meanwhile, ambulance response times have hit their longest on record this winter and weekly deaths in England and Wales have been above the long-term average since September.

We cannot show you this content. You have not given your consent to see this embedded content from twitter. Click here to change your preferences, then reload the page. Give consent

The industrial action also represents a dilemma for Sunak — who’s made getting NHS waiting lists down and halving inflation two of his government’s five key priorities. He and Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt have repeatedly pushed back against revising pay decisions for the current tax year, saying the government has accepted remuneration levels recommended by independent panels, and that increasing pay risks stoking inflation.

‘Not always popular’

“I would love to give nurses a massive pay rise. Who wouldn’t? It certainly would make my life easier,” Sunak told TalkTV on Thursday. “Look, it’s not always easy in this job because I’m focused on doing what I believe is right for the country, and in the long term and often that means doing things that may be not always popular and this is a good example of that.”

Unions representing NHS workers say the government has imposed years of real-term pay cuts, with many leaving the sector for higher-paying jobs, resulting in staff shortages that put patient care at risk.

The Royal College of Nursing has backed away from its opening demand for a pay rise of about 19% and indicated a willingness to compromise, but the government has stuck firm behind the current deal of about 4%. The union argues an uptick is needed not only to help existing staff cope with a record squeeze on living standards, but also to attract new workers and retain existing ones amid mass unfilled vacancies.

Britain's Prime Minister Rishi Sunak (L) speaks as NHS Chief Executive Amanda Pritchard (R) listens during a Q&A at Teesside University in Darlington, north-east England, on 30 January, 2023 AFP

Ministers have pointed to extra money earmarked for health services and signaled a willingness to be more generous in the next tax year, which begins in April, but talks with unions have stalled. The RCN appealed directly to Sunak this weekend, offering to call off the strikes if his government would enter into “genuine negotiations.”

For now, the strikes are set to continue, and that’s affecting patient care: almost 90,000 appointments including elective procedures were rescheduled due to the strikes that have already taken place, according to NHS data.

Bloomberg’s estimate of 55,000 potential delays this week is conservative, with February’s strikes set to be more widespread. Nearly 25,000 appointments needed to be rescheduled on each of the days that nurses walked out in January, when 55 trusts were affected. This week’s action targets 73 trusts.

Chris Hopson, chief strategy officer at NHS England, has called Monday’s planned walkout the biggest in NHS history.

The timing on a Monday of the action “effectively makes it difficult to deploy the discharge of patients,” Hopson told the House of Commons Health and Social Care Committee last month. “We are now entering a new and more difficult phase in the dispute.”

There’s also risk of contagion into other parts of the health service. Junior doctors are balloting for strikes, with the vote due to close Feb. 20. The BMA says they’ll strike for 72 hours in March if the vote is successful. The union is also taking early soundings over potential action by senior medics.

The timing couldn’t be worse for the UK health system amid a winter surge in Covid cases as well as other illnesses whose spread was suppressed during successive pandemic lockdowns. Mary Ramsay, head of immunisation at the UK Health Security Agency, sees more hospitalisations in future weeks.

“The real risk was always that rather than being a one-off, the strikes would drag on, cause regular disruptions, and derail efforts to increase overall treatment volumes and tackle waiting lists,” said Ben Zaranko, senior research economist at the Institute for Fiscal Studies. “There’s also a wider risk that an ongoing ill-tempered industrial dispute hits staff morale.”

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.