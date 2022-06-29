Reporter avatars gather at Luxembourg Metaverse launch

With 20 partners already signed up to the virtual country, Luxembourg Metaverse is a public space where companies can present themselves

An avatar-wearing a cowboy hat was standing on a virtual stage, surrounded by pixelated landscapes and a seemingly made-up world.

What looked like a character in a typical video-game at first glance, was actually Matthieu Bracchetti, the founder of the Virtual Rangers studio, launching the “Luxembourg Metaverse” in a virtual press conference on Wednesday.



“Luxembourg Metaverse is one hundred percent Luxembourg-made. We found around seven people to create content, all from Luxembourg, and we are proud to be one hundred percent from Luxembourg,” said Kamel Amroune, who heads marketing agency The Dots, whose avatar came without a cowboy hat.

When walking around Luxembourg Metaverse, one can spot the Grand Duchy's emblematic Gëlle Fra Andréa Oldereide

Metaverses are a form of virtual reality that continue to exist even when a person is not “playing”, according to tech publication Wired.



The Luxembourg Metaverse, works entirely without the use of NFTs or crypto wallets, which can be an entry barrier for other platforms. “The idea is to make it free for everyone,” Amroune said, as a dozen of avatars - mostly from journalists behind a computer - watched and listened.

Journalism in the metaverse

The Luxembourg Metaverse is set to expand its virtual rooms every week, the men said, including a “media corner” where the press could present its latest news - perhaps a sign of how journalism could look in the future.

Asking questions was an easy task for the press crowd, who could simply slip their requests by typing a message on the chat channel. “This virtual world is set to revolutionise not only the way we consume, but also the way we interact with others,” Virtual Rangers said in a press release.

Luxembourg Metaverse users would discover “what Luxembourg has best to offer, whether in terms of news, business or tourism,” Virtual Rangers said.

Luxembourg Metaverse also features Luxembourg City Hall's bronze lion statue Andréa Oldereide

With 20 partners such as insurance firm AXA, mobile phone company Orange and the CFL national railway company already in the bag, Bracchetti and Amroune said they sold virtual pavilions to clients.

The small version of the pavilions went for €1,500 and the larger ones for €5000 each. Companies could use them to show logos, images, videos, links and 3D models, and to talk to clients. “Depending on their choice, they can also have a fully customisable avatar and building,” Virtual Rangers said.

Creating jobs

As the two speaking avatars took questions from other metaverse players who had given themselves ironic aliases or real names, Bracchetti and Amroune said that Luxembourg Metaverse was not the Grand Duchy’s first metaverse.

In January, Mathias Keune, founder and CEO of extended reality agency Vizz, announced the launch of “The Duchy”, a browser-based, micro-universe where Luxembourg-based companies, brands and people can also meet.

Metaverses gained attention when Facebook re-christened itself “Meta Platforms” last year, decoupling its corporate identity from the eponymous social network, highlighting a shift to virtual reality.

Microsoft Corp. also jumped on the meta-wagon in 2021, when it adapted its signature software products to create a more corporate version of the metaverse.

