Satellite operator Intelsat pays $1M to settle claims

Still pending is whether Luxembourg-based Intelsat owes SES over US 5G payments

Still pending is whether Luxembourg-based Intelsat owes SES over US 5G payments

An Israeli satellite operator collected $1 million to end a dispute with Intelsat stemming from the Luxembourg-based company's US bankruptcy case, a process which also still includes a claim by rival SES that it is owed hundreds of millions from a deal gone bad.

Intelsat paid Space-Communications of Tel Aviv to settle a disagreement over frequencies Intelsat used, a US bankruptcy court judge said in a filing on Friday.

The same judge has been deliberating since February over claims by SES - a Luxembourgish company - that it is entitled to hundreds of millions of euros from Intelsat.

The company is due to claim the money from US payments to satellite operators to clear out a segment of the electromagnetic spectrum that American telecommunications regulators want to repurpose for 5G internet delivery.

SES claims Intelsat owes it €367 million for backing out of an agreement over how they would divide US incentive payments totalling $9.7 billion (€8.5 billion). A ruling is expected sometime this year.

Intelsat emerged from US bankruptcy court protection from creditors in February as a new Luxembourg-based company privately owned by its former debtors, primarily German financial giant Allianz.

Intelsat and Luxembourg-born Société Européennes des Satellites have reportedly engaged in preliminary merger talks, the Financial Times reported earlier this month. SES, which employed 660 people at the start of 2022 and is 16% owned by the government and state-owned banks, declined to confirm or deny that merger talks with Intelsat were under way.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.