Change Edition

Nachrichten auf Deutsch
Actualités en français
Informações em português
News in English
Want to continue reading?
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Shakira's Luxembourg ties in tax fraud spotlight "
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Shakira's Luxembourg ties in tax fraud spotlight ".
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Special Summer Sale

1 Year Premium Access

Cancel anytime
119.00 99.00 / first year
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
  • Get the Luxembourg Times magazine for free

3 Month Premium Access

Cancel anytime
33.00 / per 3 months
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
  • Get the Luxembourg Times magazine for free
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Shakira's Luxembourg ties in tax fraud spotlight
Exclusive for subscribers
Tax

Shakira's Luxembourg ties in tax fraud spotlight

by Yannick LAMBERT 2 min. today at 10:50
The artist's ties to Luxembourg were known since 2017 because of the Panama Papers revelations
Exclusive for subscribers
Want to continue reading?
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Shakira's Luxembourg ties in tax fraud spotlight "
As a subscriber you have unlimited access to all LT + articles. Dont have a subscription yet? Choose the one that suits you best to read "Shakira's Luxembourg ties in tax fraud spotlight ".
Already a subscriber? Login here.
Special Summer Sale

1 Year Premium Access

Cancel anytime
119.00 99.00 / first year
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
  • Get the Luxembourg Times magazine for free

3 Month Premium Access

Cancel anytime
33.00 / per 3 months
  • Get access to all LT + articles
  • Get access to exclusive business and politics news
  • Get access to some of the best stories from Bloomberg and the Financial Times
  • Get the Luxembourg Times magazine for free
Already a subscriber? Login here.

More on this topic