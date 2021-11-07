Six die in explosion at ArcelorMittal mine in Kazakhstan

Six miners died and two others are in a critical condition after a firedamp explosion on Sunday at a mine in Kazakhstan operated by a unit of the Luxembourg steel giant ArcelorMittal.



Sixty people were in the mine at the time of the explosion, according to the AFP press agency, which first reported the news.



The mine is operated by ArcelorMittal Temirtau, the Kazak unit of the steelmaking giant, located around 200km south-east of the capital Nur-Sultan.



ArcelorMittal did not immediately respond to a request for comment when contacted by The Luxembourg Times.



Accidents at mines in former Soviet states are relatively frequent, according to AFP, due to the age of the equipment used and lax safety controls.

