State subsidy for almost 700 company e-car charging points

Around a quarter of the new stations will be accessible to the public

By Marco Meng and Gabrielle Antar

Almost 700 new e-car charging points are to be installed by companies across Luxembourg through a state subsidy scheme, with around a quarter to be open to the public, the government announced on Thursday.

A total of 19 businesses have had their applications approved in the latest funding round of the scheme, under which taxpayers foot 50% of the bill, the energy and economy ministries said in a joint statement.

While the vast majority of the 672 new charging stations will be located on private company premises, 142 will be open to the public around the clock seven days a week. The total state support for the projects comes to around €4.5 million, the ministries said.

700 new e-car charging points are to be installed John Schmit

The rollout of the new stations would further widen one of the "densest [e-car charging networks] in Europe", said Luxembourg's Energy Minister Claude Turmes.

Luxembourg has the highest number of cars per resident in the EU, accounting for the highest level of carbon emissions compared to the size of its population.

The government has a number of incentives in place to encourage the country’s motorists to switch away from petrol and diesel cars and help the Grand Duchy’s drive to meet its ambitious climate targets.

Luxembourg will levy higher taxes on company cars as of next year , adding to the bills of those vehicles emitting 80g per kilometre, while drivers producing a smaller carbon footprint will not be impacted.

More than 2,500 Luxembourg residents have applied for a state subsidy to install an e-car charging point at home, according to government figures released last month , with the annual number increasing three-fold since the scheme was launched in 2020.

Some 14,000 electric vehicles had been registered in Luxembourg in 2021, up from more than 8,000 in all of 2020, the government said last November.

