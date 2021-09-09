European stocks decline ahead of ECB meeting on growth concerns

The ECB will decide on how much bond buying the region will need on the fourth quarter

European stocks retreated Thursday for a third day amid concerns that the economic recovery is stalling and as investors awaited the European Central Bank’s update on the timing of a possible reduction in stimulus.

The Stoxx 600 Europe Index was 0.8% lower as of 8:06 a.m. in London, with all sectors declining, led lower by travel and leisure stocks. EasyJet Plc slumped 14% after it announced a share sale and said it’s rejected an unsolicited takeover approach. Miners also dropped as iron ore futures declined.

Equities in the region have fallen this week on mounting fears over the recovery and reduced support expected from central banks. The Stoxx 600, up 16% this year, has stalled after hitting an all-time high in August and now is at its lowest level in three weeks.

The ECB will decide on how much bond buying the region will need on the fourth quarter, with its policy announcement at 1:45 p.m. Frankfurt time. President Christine Lagarde will hold a virtual media briefing 45 minutes later.

“The ECB is strongly positioned in a dovish mood and I wouldn’t expect many negative surprises from today’s meeting,” said Patrick Nielsen, deputy general manager at Mapfre Asset Management. His main macro scenario is of a strong recovery and notes that there is still plenty of liquidity ready to enter the market.



