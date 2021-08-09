5G satellite test centre to be set up in Grand Duchy

The company aims to use space to provide 5G connections to remote parts of the world

Luxembourg-based space start-up OQ Technology is set to create a 5G satellite test centre in the Grand Duchy as part of the company's push to make the faster connection available from space after having been granted an experimental licence.

The centre in Leudelange will perform live satellite tests of OQ Technology’s user terminals and payload, and test different chipsets, hardware, and antennas, the company said in a press release on Saturday, having selected Lithuanian nanosatellite-startup NanoAvionics as a partner.



The company aims to use space to provide 5G connections to remote parts of the world that are otherwise difficult to access. In 2019, the company announced that it had successfully tested 5G technology in space using satellites from a different provider, nanosatellite-maker Gomspace, which is also based in Luxembourg.

The new research is part of a mission to foster Luxembourg and European space industry partnerships and is supported by the Luxembourg government and the European Space Agency (ESA). The licence, which the Luxembourg government and regulator granted to the company gives access to three distinct frequency bands, two for mobile satellite and one for terrestrial mobile services.

The company plans a network of 60 satellites in low earth orbit to provide global coverage after having launched the first - Tiger 2 - in June, the company said.



The 5G technology is said to be faster, process greater data and reach more remote areas than its predecessor 4G and is already being deployed in many parts of the word, including in Luxembourg, which kicked off an auction for the frequencies in 2020.



Companies, including Luxembourg's Post and Tango, started deploying the mobile technology in Luxembourg City towards the end of 2020.

