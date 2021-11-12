Top five stories you may have missed

In case you missed them the Luxembourg Times has selected the five best news stories of the week for you

In case you missed them the Luxembourg Times has selected the five best news stories of the week for you

Luxembourg Finance Minister Pierre Gramegna (centre) with his Irish counterpart Pascal Donohoe (right), at a meeting of Eurogroup finance ministers in 2018

Plans to curb prices lack bite, housing experts say

Luxembourg’s plans to tax landlords who allow their properties to stand empty will fail to make a dent in the cost of housing, participants in the real estate market said, and it would need "extreme measures" to convince more land owners to free up plots so they can be built on.

Prime Minister Xavier Bettel is planning to set up a register of empty flats and houses – something which has never existed in Luxembourg – and tax their owners, nudging them to make the units available for rent or sale, Bettel said during a yearly speech to announce his policy plans last month.

But the move is likely to have little impact on the Grand Duchy's exploding housing prices, real estate experts told the Luxembourg Times.

“The taxation of properties is just one of the possible solutions, but probably not necessarily the one with the most impact,” said Robby Cluyssen from real estate agency JLL. “Everything will depend on the height of this taxation.”

Bettel has not disclosed the level of the tax, saying he would put in place a “moderate” tax in the first year. The rate would then double or treble to stop owners from speculating on rapidly rising house prices, Bettel said during a live interview with the Luxembourg Times last month. “If it is too little, it won’t be motivating..." Bettel said at the time. “It has to be an incentive.”

Auditors to keep tighter leash on EIB's spending of EU funds

The Luxembourg-based European Investment Bank (EIB) could soon come under tighter scrutiny over how it manages EU funds, after it signed an agreement to give the EU budget watchdog greater access to documents on how it uses the money.

The European Court of Auditors (ECA) – also based in the Grand Duchy - signed an agreement with the EIB and the European Commission, giving the auditors access to EIB documents, showing it how the bank spends EU money, the ECA said on Thursday.

“Given the ever-increasing role of the EIB in implementing the EU budget, the new agreement we reached is of the utmost importance”, said Mihails Kozlovs, who signed the agreement on the ECA’s behalf. “The agreement clarifies and streamlines our access to EIB documents and information so that we can properly carry out our audit mandate.”





Details of Luxembourg, Ireland tax huddle stay hidden

Luxembourg conferred with Ireland shortly after an EU court ruled tax benefits handed to a French company were illegal, a sign how closely the two nations - both wary of Brussels' sway over tax matters - work hand in hand.

Dublin refused to disclose details of an email exchange discussing a European Court of Justice (ECJ) ruling that a tax deal the Grand Duchy had handed out to French utility Engie Global constituted illegal state aid.

But the Irish Finance Ministry did confirm that the email exchange took place on 26 July between the principal officer in its tax division and their counterpart at the Luxembourg Finance Ministry. The information came in response to a Freedom of Information (FOI) request by the Luxembourg Times.

It is not the first time that Luxembourg and Ireland - the world's second and third-largest fund management centres respectively - have worked together on common interests, at a time when the EU and the OECD club of rich countries are ratcheting up the pressure to unify tax rules around the world and stop multinationals from siphoning off profits.

Google loses EU court fight over €2.4bn antitrust fine

Google lost its appeal of a €2.4 billion antitrust fine for allegedly thwarting smaller shopping search services, in the first of a trilogy of European Union court fights over cases that set the course for the EU’s campaign to rein in Silicon Valley.

The US search giant breached competition rules and deserved the penalty doled out by the European Commission in 2017, the EU General Court in Luxembourg ruled on Wednesday.

While the regulator was largely vindicated in the ruling, judges said that regulators had failed to prove that Google had harmed the market for general search, striking out the EU’s finding of a breach. That leaves the decision solely targeting the shopping-search service.





Record profits at ArcelorMittal

A world roaring back from is pandemic slump powered Luxembourg-based ArcelorMittal to its biggest quarterly profit in 13 years, the steel giant said on Thursday.

Broad demand for steel across the globe allowed the company to charge higher prices and collect $4.6 billion (€4 billion) in profits from July-to-September, the most in a quarter since 2008 and 15% more than during the preceding three-month period of 2021. The results confirm the company's July forecast that whopping steel demand would deliver ArcelorMittal's best year since the worldwide financial crisis and that the good times would continue into next year.

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.