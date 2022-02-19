Top five stories you may have missed

In case you missed anything the Luxembourg Times has rounded-up the best stories of the week for you

Luxembourg porn company suffers new legal attack



Mindgeek is facing a US court case by two women accusing the Pornhub owner of posting videos of their childhood rapes, posing a new threat to the pornography giant and further denting the reputation of Luxembourg, the country that hosts it.

The two anonymous plaintiffs may continue their potentially crippling fight against Mindgeek on behalf of themselves and an unknown number of under-18 victims who may come forward in the future, a US judge ruled last week.

EU lawmakers to visit EIB to discuss toxic work culture



A group of EU lawmakers will travel to the European Investment Bank in Luxembourg on Monday, the European Parliament said, to discuss a toxic work atmosphere and mental health problems at the EU lender.

Such staff matters are not regularly on the agenda of delegations visiting European Union institutions, a press officer for the Parliament said.

New accusation in hunt for Israeli's missing millions



Luxembourg prosecutors have accused a former Israeli general of fraud in a case related to a French-Israeli billionaire who claims hundreds of millions were stolen from him when he was on the run from a jail sentence in France.

An investigating judge charged Zeev Zacharin - one of Arcadi Gaydamak's former business partners - with breach of trust, fraud and forgery on 14 October 2021, according to court documents seen by the Luxembourg Times.

What workers want: the office as a boutique hotel



Companies are turning meeting rooms into lounge areas and making sure they have what is needed for staff to work out at lunchtime in a race to attract people to work for them after the pandemic created a sudden shift in employees’ priorities, real estate experts said.

Having a good work-life balance has become more important for staff than the salary they get paid, a new study by real estate developer JLL shows.



Money laundering inspection visit set for November







