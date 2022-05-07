Top five stories you may have missed

In case you missed them, The Luxembourg Times has selected the best stories of the week for you

Luxembourg in for housing price breather, experts say

The current slowdown in the real estate market is a welcome break in a severely overheated market, real estate professionals have said, and the country's growing population will support prices in the longer run.

“For years, the prices have been quite high in Luxembourg, especially in Luxembourg City,” said Raphaëlle Poly, head of residential at real estate agency Inowai. “We hoped we would find an acceptable price cap. Today, prices seem to be reaching a plateau and that is good for everyone.”

The speed at which costs for real estate have been rising is slowing down, recent data show. Prices have gone up by just 3% over the past six months, property website atHome said last week, easing in all regions across the country.

Since 2018, housing prices have increased by around 12% to 15% every year, reaching a maximum of 17% in 2020. Prior to 2018, annual increases stood at around 4.5% to 5% a year, according to figures from the Observatoire de l’Habitat, which carries out housing research for the government. Real estate agents and property developers have predicted an annual rise of between 3% and 5% this year, according to the atHome website.

Google plans for Luxembourg centre may be in doubt

Luxembourg's government remains in support of plans by US tech giant Google to build a massive data centre in the country, but the economy minister on Wednesday raised doubts about whether the company still has the same goal after waging a long court fight.

Economy Minister Franz Fayot said he wouldn't be surprised if Google ended up changing its original plans, given that an environmental group's legal fight against the data centre lasted for three years before its conclusion in March.

However, discussions Fayot has had with Google do not indicate the company has given up on Luxembourg, he said.

Google has built five data centres since 2007 in the neighbouring Belgian province of Wallonia, investing more than €1.6 billion. The company's vigorous expansion across Europe during 2021 included the purchase of more than 50 hectares in Wallonia that could be used for further growth there, local media reported late last year.



ArcelorMittal sees global steel demand drop on Ukraine war

ArcelorMittal SA expects global steel consumption to contract this year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine slows the economic rebound from the pandemic.

Demand for steel -- a key barometer for global economic growth -- will fall by as much as 1% this year, the Luxembourg-based company said in a statement on Thursday. ArcelorMittal said before the war that it saw consumption steady or growing slightly in 2022.

“We are now anticipating apparent steel consumption to contract slightly this year compared with 2021,” Chief Executive Officer Aditya Mittal said in the statement. “Nevertheless, it is clear that the longer-term fundamental outlook for steel is positive.”

The biggest European steelmaker still posted a healthy first-quarter profit of $4.1 billion (€3.9 billion), up from $2.3 billion (€2.17 billion) a year ago. That included a growing contribution from ArcelorMittal's expanding number of joint ventures and other company ties in the US, India and elsewhere.

Luxembourg regulates co-working spaces for the first time

Co-working spaces will need to scrutinize their clients more closely in the future as Luxembourg tightened the rules for business permits, clamping down on letterbox companies to fight money laundering.

Offering space for smaller companies that are without their own offices, co-working spaces are also prone to abuse by criminals who need a legal address to hide illegal activities such as money laundering, but whose shell companies never intend to actually work from the places they rent.

“Back in 2016 ... we quickly noticed we were being contacted by various companies which looked shady,” said Gosia Kramer, the founder and Chief Executive Officer at The Office, a Luxembourg co-working space. That started a dialogue with regulators.

That early conversation will now get a basis in a law, as co-working spaces will need a business permit showing they have been legally incorporated, rather than a simple licence to operate from a commercial space.

Shadow of Russia's war looms large over Luxembourg industry



Luxembourg companies are already feeling the impact of trade disruptions caused by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with raw materials such as wood and coal growing more expensive and difficult to replace.

Goods from Russia account for just 0.1% of the Grand Duchy's imports, excluding natural gas and other products delivered via other countries. But the sudden shortage of even a few materials is affecting companies by delaying production or making it more expensive.

One example is the birch plywood used by packaging producer Alipa in Wiltz to make folding boxes. The plywood that starts with trees cut from the forests of Russia and Belarus is usually quite cheap, said managing director Michèle Detaille, who also heads the Luxembourg industry lobby group FEDIL.

“There has been an embargo on plywood from Belarus for a few weeks. We still receive some trucks with plywood from Russia that we ordered a long time ago and could not be delivered because of Covid," Detaille said. However, an embargo on Russian timber will come into effect on July 10.

In response, Scandinavian softwood prices have increased by 40% since February and truck transport costs from Scandinavia or the Baltic have doubled.

