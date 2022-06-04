Top five stories you may have missed

In case you missed them, the Luxembourg Times has selected the best stories of the week for you

Luxembourg artist hires lawyer after plagiarism claims

The Luxembourg artist at the centre of a plagiarism scandal hired a prominent lawyer to defend him against claims that he "ripped off" the works that won him a €1,500 prize in a local arts competition.

Jeff Dieschburg was "by far the most talented artist in the country," said Gaston Vogel, a veteran lawyer who last year was acquitted of inciting hatred after he wrote a letter to a newspaper about foreigners begging for money.

US-based photographer Jingna Zhang this week accused Dieschburg of "ripping off" her work, saying one of his award-winning oil paintings is based on a photo she shot for the cover of the Vietnam version of Harper's Bazaar in 2017.

Late on Thursday, the jury of the Contemporary Art Biennale said it would hire an expert to help it understand the situation, and that it would not comment on the matter further before it had a full report about the matter.

Zelensky evokes Luxembourg motto during parliament speech

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky evoked the Grand Duchy’s national slogan as he addressed the country's parliament on Thursday, saying Ukrainians “want to remain what we are”, almost 100 days since Russia launched an attack on its neighbour.

Wearing a green t-shirt with ‘Ukraine’ written on one side, Zelensky appeared via videolink to a packed chamber, on a large screen covering the entire wall behind the podium where politicians normally stand to speak.

At the end of his 15-minute speech, deputies rose to give the Ukrainian leader a standing ovation and applause, to which Zelensky placed his hand on his chest and gave a nod.

“We want to remain what we are, as your motto states,” he said, making reference to Luxembourg’s national slogan (Mir wëlle bleiwe wat mir sinn). “Why are we battling today? It’s to remain who we are.”





Neighbours far outpace Luxembourg in tax rulings

Luxembourg struck far fewer secret tax agreements with multinationals than neighbouring France and Belgium, despite a reputation for luring rich firms with low rates the country gained during a media scandal nearly a decade ago.

Luxembourg issued 58 tax rulings in 2021, an increase from 44 a year earlier. But both those numbers are dwarfed by Belgium and France, which approved 2,281 and 18,562 such deals in 2020 respectively, data appearing in the latest annual reports by tax authorities in those countries show.

One reason is that companies might fear that a Luxembourg tax ruling could damage their reputation should it ever come to light, said Gerard Cops, tax leader at auditing and consultancy firm PwC Luxembourg.





Luxembourg's only stolen asset hunter may soon get help

Just one part-time public official in Luxembourg is working on hunting down criminal assets, raising questions over the ability of investigators to keep pace with the ever-expanding size of the country's financial sector.

The lone ranger, described as “highly insufficient” by the European Commission, could be about to get company, with lawmakers due to vote next week on a bill to create a dedicated Asset Recovery Office.

Luxembourg is finally set to approve the legislation – first proposed in 2019 - after years of legal threats from the EU, which announced in June 2021 that it was taking the country to the bloc’s highest court, the European Court of Justice, over the failure to implement a 2014 directive.

Despite Luxembourg's prominence as the world's second-largest fund management centre behind the US, resources for tackling financial crime and tracking ill-gotten gains have not grown at a similar pace to match the major economic expansion of recent decades.





Underground city tunnel reopens after €2.5m renovation



The underground tunnels beneath the Pétrusse area of Luxembourg City are due to reopen to the public this weekend for the first time in seven years, after undergoing extensive €2.5 million renovation works.

The passages, known as casemates, were built in the 17th century and are on UNESCO's World Heritage list.

The historic site underneath the Gëlle Fra, or golden lady, is a “major tourist attraction”, Tom Bellion, director of the Luxembourg City Tourist Office, said during the official reopening on Thursday, at which Luxembourg's Grand Duke cut the ribbon. The site will be open to the public from Sunday, 5 June.

