Top five stories you may have missed

In case you missed them, the Luxembourg Times has selected the best stories of the week for you

Luxair struggles include absent workers

With the height of the summer travel season getting underway this week, the head of Luxembourg's state-owned airline said high daily absenteeism of 10% or more of employees is making it harder to keep flights on time.

"Absenteeism is very high in Luxair. Very high," Luxair CEO Gilles Feith told the Luxembourg Times. "Of course, if you have 10% of the people who don't show up in the morning – or even more occasionally – then you have a problem. And of course, this strains the other people. That's very natural. But until now we didn't have to cancel many flights and we are still working on improving conditions for everybody."

How the capital's e-bikes end up scattered around country

E-bikes provided to ease Luxembourg City's traffic have been tracked by Twitter uses as far away as Esch or Lintgen as thieves have knocked more than one out of five out of use.

Of the 1,200 e-bikes that are part of the city's Vel'oh bike-sharing program, some 25o are currently out of use, Luxembourg Mayor Lydie Polfer said earlier this month.

Amazon keeps rising among Luxembourg's top employers

American technology and online shopping giant Amazon, already one of Luxembourg's largest employers in 2021, reported adding 680 staff last year to its European headquarters of nearly 4,000, according to annual data collected by national statistics agency Statec.

Amazon rose from the country's eighth largest corporate workplace in 2021 to fifth by January, according to Statec's annual ranking of the Grand Duchy's largest employers. The corporate giant's expansion fulfilled plans it announced last year to add another 600 posts in Luxembourg during 2021.

Open jobs in Luxembourg reach record high

The number of jobs available through Luxembourg’s unemployment agency reached a record high in June, ADEM said on Wednesday, as the country continues to grapple with recruiting and retaining talent.

Almost 13,600 jobs were open at the end of last month – a record number that is 40% higher than at the same point last year, the agency said in a press release.

Locals wonder: does Ardennes hotel need a helipad?

A Luxembourg hotel in a historic castle is planning to build a helipad to shuttle in guests, causing protests from locals who fear the flights would disrupt the tranquility of the natural park surrounding it.

The Chateau d’Urspelt may lie amidst the densely forested hills of the Grand Duchy's northern Ardennes, it is easily reached through a one-hour drive from Luxembourg airport. And while it offers a spa, it is a far cry from the seven-star exclusive resorts that offer such private landings abroad.

