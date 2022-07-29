Top five stories you may have missed

In case you missed them, the Luxembourg Times has selected the best stories of the week for you

The tram now goes from Kirchberg to the Gare

Luxembourg's small but blossoming digital finance environment could benefit from the EU's pioneering effort to stamp rules on unregulated crypto-asset investments, though some firms could leave to evade the new restrictions, business leaders and observers told the Luxembourg Times.

A provisional agreement reached in Brussels late last month, could make the EU the first place to regulate crypto-currencies, other digital assets, their issuers, and service providers.

Cyclists have lodged complaints with the country’s ombudsman after being forced to wait more than a year to receive state subsidies when buying a bike – delays the government is blaming on staff shortages and an increase in requests since the pandemic.

The government aims to pay out a 50% subsidy to residents who buy a bicycle or an electronic bike within two months. But staff are only now dealing with requests made almost a year and a half ago.

Plans are under way to extend the tram to three new areas in the capital, including a section which could travel underground, said a board member of the public company that operates the network.

Engineers have until the autumn to come up with different options to extend Luxtram lines along route d’Arlon to the CHL hospital in Strassen, to new residential areas in the Kirchberg business district, and along the Hollerich district to the Bouillon park & ride, Luxembourg City Alderman Patrick Goldschmidt said.

Delivery startup Gopuff plans to cut 40 jobs in Luxembourg, almost 80% of its staff in the country, just a year after setting up in the Grand Duchy, a letter sent to staff and seen by the Luxembourg Times shows.

The US-headquartered startup, which was founded in 2013 and had hired senior executives from Amazon and Uber, is now going through the redundancy process with the aim of “ensuring any departures have the best outcome for all parties”, a Gopuff spokesman said in an email.

Just last summer the firm unveiled plans to expand across Europe, taking on the likes of Deliveroo and Wedely.

The new top executive at Talkwalker carries the responsibility of starting to deliver profits at the 13-year-old Luxembourg tech company with a global reach and products that claim to predict trends months before they happen.

"We will have a path to profitability by end of this year, is what I'm prepared to say," Talkwalker Chief Executive Officer Lokdeep Singh said in an interview on Wednesday with Luxembourg Times.

According to its most recent annual financial report, Talkwalker lost nearly €4 million in 2020, brought forward another €7.2 million in losses and ended that year with debts of €15 million.

