Top five stories you may have missed

In case you missed them, The Luxembourg Times has selected the best stories of the week for you

The Moselle has built its reputation on the production of excellent white wine, but climate change could force a switch to red wine

A by-product of the financial crisis of 2008, debt funds show no signs of letting up now that another crisis looms, as a heady mix of the war in Ukraine, rampant inflation, rising interest rates and a gloomy economic outlook are all dragging down other funds.

Private debt funds sprang into a gap left behind by banks battling for survival during the Global Financial Crisis more than a decade ago, issuing loans to companies, financing corporate takeovers and acquiring corporate debt.

Luxembourg took part in a money laundering and fraud investigation case in the Netherlands, the public prosecutor's office said on Tuesday, seizing assets held by a face mask company run by a high-profile Dutch entrepreneur.

"I can confirm that this action took place in the context of an international judicial assistance request," Henri Eippers, spokesperson for the Luxembourg prosecution, said on Tuesday.

Local towns devastated by last year's floods have received just over €370,000 in compensation from the government as of 3 August, out of claims worth €23 million, the interior ministry said on Tuesday.

That amounts to just over 1% of the total value of the claims. In April, the government said it had paid out €80,000.

Hotter and drier summers could lead to the production of more red wine in Luxembourg, researchers have predicted, as climate change makes the preservation of grapes needed for white wine increasingly difficult.



The norm of rising temperatures during summer months has prompted researchers from the Luxembourg Institute of Science and Technology (LIST) and the Viticulture Institute (IVV) to examine the likely impact on winemakers in the Moselle region.

Luxembourg is set to escape the need for more Covid-19 restrictions this autumn and winter if the current, less lethal Omicron variant prevails, Health Minister Paulette Lenert said on Tuesday, but she added that the government has stockpiled tests in preparation for the spread of new strains.

"Should the current Omicron variant remain dominant in the autumn, we perhaps do not have to do too much," Lenert said on Tuesday, in response to a parliamentary question from CSV opposition deputy Martine Hansen.









