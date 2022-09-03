Top five stories you may have missed

In case you missed them, The Luxembourg Times has selected the best stories of the week for you

In case you missed them, The Luxembourg Times has selected the best stories of the week for you

EIB equality panel scatters over top job picks

Around half of the members of the European Investment Bank’s internal equality watchdog have resigned from the body after the head of the bank bypassed a recruitment panel when appointing top managers, a letter seen by the Luxembourg Times shows.

In one case, EIB President Werner Hoyer handed a top role to a person the panel had not selected. On another occasion, he appointed a male candidate despite the panel's preference for a woman, according to the letter, signed by the six members who resigned from the equality committee.

“None of this can be conductive to good social dialogue and it only reinforces staff’s existing perception of favouritism and unequal treatment and access to career opportunities,” the letter stated.

Rare glimpse in government carbon output in Luxembourg

Civil servants on business trips have pumped a carbon cloud into the air equivalent to what more than 600 flights to New York would release, Luxembourg has said, a rare case of a government disclosing its environmental footprint.

Luxembourg government workers emitted 619 tonnes of CO2 from air travel in 2022, the government said last week in response to a parliamentary question, roughly the same as 631 one-way trips to New York without layover, according to the co2.myclimate.org conversion machine.

Urged by investors to account for how much they pollute, companies have long been documenting greenhouse gas emissions from air travel and other activities. But public bodies have been less forthcoming - despite the fact that they are responsible for the policies others need to adhere to.

EU's fraud fighting agency to double Luxembourg workforce

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) is set to almost double the number of staff it employs at its Luxembourg headquarters by the end of this year, in a major expansion after the agency was dogged by hiring and funding issues in its first months of operations.

The EU’s fraud fighting agency, which was set up in June 2021 in Kirchberg, is to hire 118 new staff by the end of 2022, a huge jump from the start of the year, when it had just 130 employees. The agency, of which 22 EU countries are members, has powers to prosecute crimes against the EU budget.

More than 70 of the new posts have already been filled, an EPPO spokeswoman told The Luxembourg Times, with final selection stages ongoing for the majority of the remaining vacancies.

Financial regulator slaps €1.5m fine on investment firm

Luxembourg’s financial regulator has handed a €1.5 million fine to investment firm Fuchs & Associés Finance after the watchdog noticed suspicious orders and transactions and found the company had breached a law regulating financial companies, the CSSF said on Thursday.

The fines were issued in May following an on-site inspection, but the CSSF only published the penalty on Thursday.

Just over €1 million of the fine was given for breaching a financial sector law relating to the “internal governance arrangements”, management responsibilities, organisational requirements under MiFID II, the reporting of significant losses, and the management of conflicts of interest, the CSSF said.

Start-up sparks new life into in-demand batteries

Luxembourgish engineers have found a new way to give batteries a second life, in a bid to tackle the climate crisis as ever more people switch to electric cars, bikes, mopeds and other carbon-friendly machinery.

Antoine Welter and Xavier Kohll, the two Luxembourgers who founded start-up Circu Li-ion, built a machine that dismantles a battery that has come to the end of its life and put it back together, so that it can be used again.

Rather than discarding the entire battery, the company tests each of the dozens of individual lithium-ion - or "Li-ion" - cells inside, and replaces only the ones that no longer work, making the process far more sustainable.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.