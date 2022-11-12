Top five stories you may have missed

In case you missed them, The Luxembourg Times has selected the best stories of the week for you

Fiat wins LuxLeaks appeal in blow to Commission

Carmaker Fiat avoided paying €30 million in back taxes to Luxembourg as the EU's highest court ruled on Tuesday that a tax ruling the company received from the Grand Duchy did not constitute illegal state aid, in a blow to the Commission's efforts to clamp down on tax avoidance.

In 2015, Brussels ordered the car maker, which has since merged into a larger auto manufacturer, called Stellantis, to pay back taxes to the Grand Duchy, arguing that a 2012 tax ruling gave the firm unfair tax advantages.

The Fiat tax ruling was one of hundreds of sweetheart deals Luxembourg gave to multinationals to lower their tax bill, a practice that has since ended, but earned the Grand Duchy its reputation as a tax haven.

Luxair's problem with empty seats persists, data show

More empty seats are whizzing through the air on Luxair planes than with other European airlines, data show, providing one possible reason for why Luxembourg's national passenger airline continues to struggle.

Government-owned Luxair was filling about three-quarters of available seats on its flights during the past summer vacations, while other Europe-based carriers were closer to 90% full and several airports had to cancel flights to reduce the volumes of travellers overwhelming them.

The data, provided to the Luxembourg Times by OAG - which sells flight information and analytics to airports, airlines, and travel tech companies - may indicate a persistent problem of unsold seats on Luxair routes.

Compared to other airlines, Luxair has been underselling capacity every month except one back to June 2021, a comparison of the OAG data with monthly reports by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) shows.

Brexit minister's brother Barclay gains in EIB reshuffle

Nicholas Barclay, who took over the reins of the European Investment Bank’s (EIB) embattled compliance department two years ago, has been promoted into one of the most senior positions at the €95 billion-a-year EU lender, a note published on the bank’s intranet shows.

The Briton, the brother of Britain's former Brexit Minister Stephen Barclay, will oversee cybersecurity, data systems, building management and staff as director general of the corporate services directorate, according to an internal note by EIB President Werner Hoyer, seen by the Luxembourg Times.

Nicholas Barclay became the bank's chief compliance officer in February 2020 - a role in which he sees to it that the bank does not lend money to criminals, for instance - succeeding 20-year EIB veteran Gerard Hütz, who left office shortly after a damning internal audit report and whistleblowing complaints that revealed a disregard for anti-money laundering rules.

The European Parliament has been scrutinising the EU bank's financial dealings over the past years, piling pressure on it to improve oversight

Belgian scam victim case tied to Australian missing woman

Striking a dapper figure, Ghislaine Danlois headed straight to a table in a brasserie on the outskirts of Brussels, as soon as she spotted the two reporters she had agreed to meet for this story.

Well into her eighties - yet asking for her age not to be published - Danlois promptly started giving a compelling account of how she became the alleged victim of a serial scammer with proven ties to Luxembourg, a man by the name of Frederick de Hedervary she met some 15 years ago.

The story of how she lost €70,000 connects her to a cause célèbre in Australia, where the same scammer is a crucial witness in a judicial inquest into the mysterious disappearance of a local woman he was in a relationship with.

EU parliament hits out at EIB funds arm in new standoff

The European Parliament has given the European Investment Bank another rap on the knuckles, urging it to fix poor oversight of the billions its funds arm lends out annually, two years after similar flaws at the bank itself came to light.

Parliamentarians also hit out at a lack of transparency at the EIB in its dealings with both the Parliament and the bloc's budget watchdog, the ECA, in a report that raised widespread concerns over several of the EU lender's practices.

But the most serious complaint from lawmakers was over failings in how loan officers, and the compliance officers who oversee them, execute risk management - a broad term that can include money laundering controls - at the European Investment Fund (EIF), the EIB's venture capital arm, which issued over €30 billion last year, more than double the amount in 2020.

