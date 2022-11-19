Top five stories you may have missed

In case you missed them, The Luxembourg Times has selected the best stories of the week for you

In case you missed them, The Luxembourg Times has selected the best stories of the week for you

Luxembourg in silent grip of FATF dirty money exam

A momentous check-up of Luxembourg's efforts to fight dirty money will pick up steam this week, amid a palpable determination to escape harming the country's crucial investment funds sector.

Investigators from the Paris-based global money laundering watchdog will continue their roughly two-week, high-stakes tour of the Grand Duchy, completing a string of pre-arranged visits with banks, real estate investors, enforcement agencies, ministries, and even jewellery dealers.

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) insists countries stay mum as it examines whether they do enough to fight money laundering and criminal financing, and little has leaked as business groups extended Luxembourg's penchant for privacy to include the sensitive probe.

Taser firm lobbies as Luxembourg eyes police bodycams



The company that invented the Taser has popped up on Luxembourg's lobby register, just as parliament discusses a law that would require police officers to wear body cameras - and offer a lucrative contract to the supplier.

A German subsidiary of Axon Enterprise Inc. - which is headquartered in the US state of Arizona - recently signed up to the parliamentary lobby register, flagging an intention it wants to talk to politicians, though with no need to disclose who it is meeting or what the two sides are discussing.

The unit - Axon Public Safety Germany SE - had not yet held any meetings with lawmakers, it told the Luxembourg Times. It declined to respond when asked if the upcoming bodycam legislation was the reason that it had registered.

The tax change nobody in Luxembourg asked for

Companies in Luxembourg were left scratching their heads after the country extended the filing deadline for tax returns, a tweak that will not make much difference in practice - and one nobody appears to have asked for.

Prime Minister Xavier Bettel's second-term government is harbouring great ambitions to make the tax system fairer, from raising the costs for landlords who let their properties stand empty, to lowering taxes for singles.

The country took some first steps towards those goals in the budget for next year, announcing a tax credit for single households, and a cut in tax deductions for landlords. But the filing deadline extension had experts wondering.

Luxembourg crucial for EU's out-of-control spyware

Europe is ill-equipped to deal with countries using spyware to snoop on their own citizens, the European Parliament said, singling out Luxembourg as a key enabler of NSO, the Israeli maker of the controversial Pegasus software.

Some 50,000 people - many of them journalists, activists, opposition politicians etc. - had been spied upon with Pegasus, a media investigation revealed last year, a sign governments had often gone beyond legal purposes of the software, such as the fight against terrorism and organised crime.

Poland, Hungary, Greece and Spain all had illegally used spyware to snoop on their own citizens, while Cyprus was suspected of having done so, a Parliamentary committee - launched to investigate the use of spyware in Europe after the media investigation - said in a draft report.

Qatar business ties belie Luxembourg World Cup criticism

Luxembourg may have protested loudly about the migrant workers who died building Qatar's World Cup stadiums, the remnants of an intense business fling between the two countries are still widespread in the Grand Duchy.

Quintet Private Bank, for instance - owned by the Qatari royal family - parades its headquarters on the stately Boulevard Royal in the capital, along with a host of banks stemming from another, if more powerful, autocracy: China.

“There is a big risk to do business with countries that are not trustworthy, but it is also illusory to think that, if we talk about values and democracies, we could only do business with Europe,” Cindy Tereba, Director of International Affairs at the Chambre de Commerce business group said in an interview.

