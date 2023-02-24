Top five stories you may have missed

In case you missed them, the Luxembourg Times has selected the best stories of the week for you

EPPO's headquarters are based in this building in the Kirchberg area of Luxembourg City

Luxembourg EU complex is "ghost building", lawmakers say

A decade after building began, the shiny towers that will one day host all European Parliament staff in Luxembourg under one roof are still under construction. When completed, each worker will have 80 square metres at their disposal - as much as a fair-sized two-bedroom flat.

Yet so far, the vast Konrad Adenauer building resembles a ghost village, European parliamentarians have said, with staff being told to turn up to greet visitors at the €400 million site, already a third over budget.

Builders seek greater role in affordable housing

Commercial developers joined a panel of stakeholders in the affordable housing market for the first time this week, for a round of annual discussions that is seeking to put a halt to Luxembourg's worsening housing crisis.

Builders have been talking to the housing ministry for months to get permission to build flats which they would then rent out at an affordable rate to their own employees, with financial support from the government.

EU fraud fighters plan major Luxembourg expansion

The European Public Prosecutor’s Office (EPPO) is seeking to double the workforce at its Luxembourg headquarters over the next three years, in a further expansion after its staff count increased twofold in 2022.

The EU’s fraud-fighting agency is set to request funding to hire an additional 359 staff between 2024 and 2026, according to a draft strategy plan for the upcoming three years, as it deals with a growing workload, nearly doubling in size from the 388 employees it expects to have in place at the end of this year.

Luxembourg firm helped spread Russian propaganda - report

A Luxembourg information technology company stands accused of having provided sanctioned state-media Russia Today (RT) with a server to distribute its propaganda material, according to an investigation published on Friday by the German newspaper Tageszeitung (TAZ).

Since Russia launched its war against Ukraine in February last year, the European Union has sanctioned Russia's channel RT for broadcasting propaganda abroad, banning its websites, articles, videos, podcasts and streams.

Fund downgrades rife as greenwashing scrutiny tightens

A quarter of funds have lost the EU's highest sustainability rating they boasted as recently as last summer, new data show, after a media investigation in November revealed murky criteria for green investments.

Asset managers changed the "green credentials" of some 420 products - the vast majority a deterioration - including 307 that no longer carry the highest sustainability label, so-called Article 9 products, according to a new report from research firm Morningstar. That represented €175 billion in assets, or 40% of the total value of these "dark green" products, Morningstar said.









