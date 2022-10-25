Top Wall Street bankers warn of US, Europe recession

Goldman Sachs has stated that economic conditions will tighten significantly from now on

Goldman Sachs has stated that economic conditions will tighten significantly from now on

Bankers warned a recession in the US and Europe is increasingly likely

Top Wall Street bankers warned a recession in the US and Europe is increasingly likely.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. CEO David Solomon said economic conditions are going to “tighten meaningfully from here” as the Federal Reserve has made it clear it is going to raise to the path target for interest rates.

“When there’s an economic scenario where inflation is embedded it’s very hard to get out of it without a real economic slowdown,” he said at Saudi Arabia’s Future Investment Initiative conference in Riyadh.

Franck Petitgas, head of international operations at Morgan Stanley, said: “There’s no question that 2023 looks a little dicey. We don’t really know, I think what you read in the runes it’s pretty safe to say that the US is probably going to have some sort of landing that’s not super soft.”

Still, JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon said at the same event that he is worried more about geopolitics. “The most important thing is the geopolitics around Russia and Ukraine, America and China, relationships of the western world,” he said. “That to me would be far more concerning than whether there’s a mild or slightly severe recession.”

This year’s FII event comes amid an escalating dispute over an OPEC+ decision to cut oil production that risks causing lasting damage to political relations between the US and Saudi Arabia, though Wall Street seems unfazed. JPMorgan’s Dimon and Goldman’s Solomon are among US finance chiefs attending the conference -- a showcase for Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.