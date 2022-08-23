Trade union hits out at Spuerkeess over Fortuna Bank jobs

Staff at Fortuna Bank will not be kept on by Spuerkeess despite earlier deal to transfer clients, says banking union ALEBA

The banking sector's trade union has hit out at state-owned lender Spuerkeess for not keeping on the staff of Fortuna Bank, with which it reached a deal earlier this month to transfer clients ahead of its closure.

Cooperative bank Fortuna, founded in 1920, is set to shut in Luxembourg and has struck a deal with Spuerkeess to take on its clients.

However, the state-owned bank will not be keeping on Fortuna’s staff, trade union Aleba said in a statement on Monday. The bank lists more than 20 employees on LinkedIn and 17 staff are on permanent contracts, Aleba said.

Spuerkeess did not respond to a request for comment.

“It is regrettable that a financial institute like Spuerkeess, whose sole shareholder is the Luxembourg state, and which claims to support the national economy has little concern about the fate of Fortuna’s employees and only values its own financial interests,” Aleba wrote.

Fortuna clients will be informed about the transfer process in the coming weeks as the bank “progressively” winds down its activities, the two banks said in a joint statement announcing the transfer of clients last week.

An earlier deal with Bank of Beirut, which wanted to acquire Fortuna in Luxembourg to expand into Europe, fell through in 2020 as Lebanon entered a financial crisis and defaulted on its debt.

The cooperative bank lists eight beneficial owners in the country's business register, each of whom hold less than 10% of the shares.

