Tripartite measures boost purchasing power

Spiralling inflation triggered an automatic pay rise in February, with another scheduled for April

Purchasing power in Luxembourg increased across the board in 2022 and 2023, despite inflation of 5.4 % in 2022, thanks to the redistributive effect of government measures, the Luxembourg statistical agency announced on Thursday.

Even with high inflation, purchasing power in 2022 and 2023 remains higher than in 2019, before the pandemic. Statec did not provided data on purchasing power before 2022. Statec provided statistics for 2022 and 2023 on a quarterly basis and measured in comparison to 2019.

Without the government's measures, electricity prices would have jumped nearly 50% at the beginning of this year, with overall inflation climbing to 8% for 2023 from 6.8% for 2022, Statec said.

At the beginning of this month, Statec forecast inflation in Luxembourg at 3.4% in 2023 and 4.8% in 2024.

Luxembourg's annual inflation rate fell by 0.4 percentage points to 4.8% in January due to price reductions offered during the winter sales, the national statistics agency said on Friday.

The government adopted a set of measures to offset inflation agreed in October 2021, by freezing gas and electricity prices and instituting a 15% discount on heating oil, which contributed to slowing price increases since October, the statistics agency said. They will keep inflation in check throughout 2023.

Luxembourg's three-party committee, which includes the government, employers and trade unions, pledged more business aid to cushion the economic shock of the pandemic, the first result of a rarely used crisis tool in which government, unions, and employers bury the hatchet to jointly decide changes in labour conditions.



The step of convening the Comité de coordination tripartite is reserved for national economic crises. The so-called tripartite talks were first introduced during the rapid decline of the steel industry in the 1970s and saw employers agree to investments in factories while unions accepted job cuts. It was last used in the aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.

"The measures resulting from the two tripartites are proving to be redistributive: the purchasing power of the poorest households is increasing while that of the wealthiest households is being curbed," Statec said.

Prime Minister Xavier Bettel said on Thursday he is determined to ensure that the tripartite meets before the elections in October to implement a future indexation plan, according to an RTL report.

"One thing I can say is that I'm not considering cancelling the next wage indexation," Bettel told journalists in Brussels, said RTL. "[It] will be paid and we pledged to compensate businesses for it. This is still true today," he adds.

Inflation will rise again in 2024 as energy price freezes come to an end, Statec said, which will lead to another automatic wage indexation in the second trimester of 2024.

Lower income households' purchasing power has been the most restrained due to both inflation and the energy crisis, Statec said. Without the government measures, low-income households that paid 8% of their total income in 2019 and 2020 on energy costs would have had to pay 12% this year.

The tripartite measures have helped to reduce the consumer prices for households while reducing labour costs by 2.5% over the last year and a half.

"This represents more than 2 billion euros of savings in terms of wage costs, which favours the competitiveness of the Luxembourg economy," Statec said.

