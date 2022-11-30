UK businesses with darkening economic outlook

UK businesses confidence dropped in two separate surveys, reflecting a darkening economic outlook marked by recession and persistent inflation.

The Confederation of British Industry said optimism fell across the services sector for the third consecutive quarter, with the most pronounced drop among business and professional services. Lloyds Bank Plc said its measure of sentiment fell to 10% in November from 15% in October - the lowest levels since February 2021.

The results underscore growing discontent among businesses that the government has no agenda to boost growth with inflation at the highest in four decades and the economy headed for a downturn well into 2024. Executives at the CBI’s annual conference last week said that it’s increasingly difficult to persuade investors that the UK could offer growth prospects.

“Strong cost and price pressures are continuing to hurt services firms, damaging optimism and investment intentions and hitting profitability,” said Charlotte Dendy, the head of economic surveys at the CBI. “The sector is looking for longer-term measures from government to spur business investment and bolster confidence into 2023 and beyond.”

CBI said profitability across services companies fell for the fourth consecutive quarter - to minus 41% for consumer services - a downward trend that is expected to accelerate over the coming quarter. The results reflect the impact that surging energy prices, supply-chain disruptions, rising borrowing costs and weakening demand are having on UK firms.

“Zero-cost growth levers like regulatory and planning reform, using existing flexibility in the immigration system, and providing greater tax clarity could all help ease the current handbrake on growth,” Dendy said.

Lloyds’ data signal cooling demand for staff and slower wage growth in the months ahead. An index measuring hiring intentions sank to 14% from 21%, and the number of firms expecting to give staff pay rises of 3% or more also fell. That may ease some of the Bank of England’s concerns about an inflationary wage-price spiral.

In the meantime, costs on consumers look set to rise further, with Lloyds reporting that 60% of companies say they are targeting higher prices.

