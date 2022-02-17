UK government scraps golden visa for millionaire investors

There were growing concerns the golden visa scheme was being abused to enable money to be laundered through the 'London laundromat'

UK Home Secretary Priti Patel said she’s scrapping “with immediate effect” a visa programme for millionaire investors as part of efforts to cut down on fraud.



Closing the so-called Tier 1 investor visa “is just the start of our renewed crackdown on fraud and illicit finance,” Patel said in a statement on Thursday.



The programme offered wealthy foreigners a path to residency if they invested more than 2 million pounds (€2.4 million) in the UK.

The move follows a Home Office review into visas already granted under the programme, and comes as the government looks to curb the influence of Russian money. The British government began the review in 2018, shortly after the poisoning of former Russian agent Sergei Skripal in Salisbury led to a deterioration in relations between the UK and the Kremlin.

Home Office data compiled by Shard Capital shows that there were about 1,400 investor visas issued between 2015 and 2020.



A parliamentary report from 2020 said there had been “exploitation” of the investor visa programme and that it “offered ideal mechanisms by which illicit finance could be recycled through what has been referred to as the London ‘laundromat’.”

