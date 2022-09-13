Ukraine war drags bank results down, regulator says

Profits in Luxembourg's banking sector dropped by a quarter to more than €1.6 billion in the first six months

Money banks set aside to cushion the blow of the war in Ukraine dragged down profits by more than a quarter in the first half of the year, Luxembourg's financial regulator said on Tuesday, even as results without the provisions increased by 10% compared to a year ago.

"Taking into account allocations to provisions caused by developments linked to the war in Ukraine, the net result shows a substantial drop of 27.8% in comparison with the year before," the CSSF said in a press release.

Net profits dropped to over €1.6 billion in the first six months of 2022, down from close to €2.3 billion in the year-earlier period, the CSSF said. The slide came despite a 9.8% increase in results before provisions and taxes, which came in at €3 billion over the period.

Costs were up for 79% of banks, the CSSF said, also driven by expenses in information technology, but the overall cost-t0-income ratio inched down to 57% from 61% in March, with significant disparities between banks.

Out of a total of 121, 28 banks had more costs than income as of 30 June 2022. In March this year, only 21 were not profitable, the CSSF said at the time.



The interest margin also increased by 27.8% compared to the same period of 2021, as central banks hiked official rates, especially in US dollars, given that the US Fed has been raising rates at an aggressive pace to tame inflation.

