Unemployment falls further in February

The number of jobseekers in Luxembourg dropped by a fifth compared to the same period last year, as country's economic recovery continues

The number of jobseekers in Luxembourg dropped by a fifth compared to the same period last year, as country's economic recovery continues

15,340 people were officially registered as looking for work in Luxembourg at the end of February

There was a slight fall in Luxembourg's unemployment figures last month, the country's job agency said on Monday, as the Grand Duchy continues its strong recovery from the economic impact of the pandemic.

The official unemployment rate remains unchanged at 4.9%, with 15,340 registered jobseekers at the end of February, down from just over 15,400 a month earlier, according to the latest statistics from ADEM.

However, there has been a major drop in the numbers of unemployed compared to the same period just a year ago. The number of jobseekers registered with ADEM has decreased by approximately 20% since February 2021.

The official unemployment rate has stayed largely stable over the last few months, and fell to its lowest levels in 13 years in January.

The overall number of jobseekers has decreased across all unemployment categories, including the long-term unemployed, classed as those who have been registered with ADEM for more than 12 months. Nevertheless, the long-term unemployed still represent just under half of all jobseekers.

At the same time as the number of jobseekers has decreased, vacancies have also increased, with 3,500 new job postings during the month of February, ADEM said.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.