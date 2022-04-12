Universal Investment to acquire Luxembourg's EFA

Combined assets under administration would amount to more than €900 billion in over 7,000 investment funds

Combined assets under administration would amount to more than €900 billion in over 7,000 investment funds

Universal Investment Group said it is set to acquire Luxembourg-based European Fund Administration (EFA) by the second half of the year, which would lead to a combined company with assets under administration of more than €900 billion spread over some 7,000 funds.

The companies want "want to significantly develop geographical regions like the Nordics, France and Benelux," they said in a press release on Tuesday. Universal Investment has "the ambition of becoming the leading European investor services platform and super management company", it said.

EFA was founded in 1996 and has centres in Luxembourg and France, with assets under administration of close to €167 billion at the end of last year.

Its shareholders are the three Luxembourg-based banks Banque de Luxembourg, state-owned Banque et Caisse d'Épargne de l'État, and Quintet Private Bank, alongside Frankfurt's Oddo BHF.

The Universal Investment Group has around €750 billion in assets under administration, and a workforce of more than 1,000 at locations in Frankfurt am Main, Luxembourg, Dublin, London, Hamburg and Krakow.



The transaction is subject to regulatory approval by the Luxembourg financial watchdog CSSF and could be completed in the second half of 2022. In March this year, EFA appointed Paulo Fernandes as its chief commercial officer.

Luxembourg funds held a record €5.9 trillion in 2021, making it the second largest fund centre in the world after the US. Funds registered in Luxembourg lost €180 billion in value in January and further losses are likely in the first quarter of the year, Camille Thommes, the director general of the Association of the Luxembourg Fund Industry (ALFI) said in March.



The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.