VW swings €180bn spending plan further to new technology

Volkswagen AG raised its five-year spending plan to €180 billion as Europe’s biggest carmaker bolsters a push to challenge Tesla Inc.’s leadership on electric vehicles.

Nearly 70% of the investment in the next half decade will go to electric vehicles and software, VW said Tuesday, while the overall spending is 13% more than in the previous rolling plan. The carmaker had delayed setting new goals on investments from the end of last year, citing a lack of visibility amid the war in Ukraine and significant supply bottlenecks.

“We have set clear and ambitious targets and took necessary decisions to streamline processes,” Chief Executive Officer Oliver Blume said in a statement. This year “will be a decisive year for executing strategic goals and accelerating progress across the group.

Blume, in office since September, has come under pressure to reveal more about his strategic priorities after focusing on fixing the company’s chaotic software push and scrutinizing costly projects.

On Monday, Volkswagen announced plans to build a battery plant in Canada, its first outside Europe, as the company seeks to fast-track an expansion in the key US market, which also includes a new $2 billion EV plant in South Carolina.

VW attributed the rise in spending to its battery efforts, which include as many as six factories in Europe alone as well as securing raw materials to power EVs. The company’s PowerCo battery business is expected to generate sale of more than €20 billion by the end of the decade, VW said.

The carmaker is also investing in China, its biggest market, to improve competitiveness with local models to help stop a slide in market share particularly among EVs. While VW’s focus is on future technology, combustion-engine investment will continue to rise before reaching a peak in 2025.

VW earlier this month projected revenue to climb as much as 15% this year, with operating returns reaching as high as 8.5%, on full order books and better access to semiconductors.

