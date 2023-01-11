Watchdog gives thumbs up for funds' TCSP side gig

Investment fund managers offering services such as setting up a business on behalf of clients were sufficiently in control of money laundering controls, Luxembourg's financial watchdog said on Wednesday, after earlier identifying a "high inherent risk" in the sector.

"The overall understanding of the risks" and the "related mitigation measures [...] were satisfactory", the CSSF regulator said after inspecting four investment fund managers between November 2021 and January 2022, for their services as so-called Trust and Company Service Provider (TCSP).

TCSPs help foreign companies register in a country, supply administrative services, or office space. Investment management firms are just one type of company providing TCSP services, alongside banks, credit institutions or professionals of the insurance sector, amongst others.

TCSPs scrambled to cut ties with Russia clients when the war in Ukraine broke out. A separate report from the justice ministry identified TCSPs as crucial gatekeepers against money laundering and terrorism financing, singling out fiduciary companies - which manage money or property on behalf of others - as posing a "very high risk" of coming in contact with such crimes.



In 2019, 92 such TCSPs had a licence to operate in Luxembourg, according to the CSSF. They "play an important role in the global economy as financial intermediaries, providing a link between financial institutions and many of their clients", the CSSF said in an earlier report in 2020.

Of these, 77 provided managerial and secretarial services, generating €45 million in revenue, part of it stemming from the 45,000 holding companies in the Grand Duchy, which are an important source of tax revenue.

The positive assessment comes despite "certain findings in particular in the area of customer due diligence and ongoing monitoring", which the CSSF did not further specify. Anti-money laundering and terrorist financing procedures should make specific reference to the TCSP activity, the CSSF said, even if these were only a small part of an investment fund manager's business.



The review by the CSSF came just a year before the visit by the global anti-money laundering watchdog, the FATF, in November 2022. The Paris-based watchdog carried out a two-week-long probe of the Grand Duchy, completing a string of pre-arranged visits with banks, real estate investors, enforcement agencies, ministries, and even jewellers.

FATF insists countries stay mum as it examines whether they do enough to fight money laundering and criminal financing.

