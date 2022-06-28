Italian bilionnaire owning Luxair stakes, dies
An Italian billionaire holding 13% of the shares in Luxair died on Monday, severing the ties between Luxembourg's national carrier and the founder of Italian eyewear group Luxoticca.
Leonardo Del Vecchio, ranked as the world's 54th-richest person by Forbes, held his shares through Luxembourg holding company Delfin.
Del Vecchio founded Luxottica, the world’s largest producer of glasses and the owner of the Ray-Ban brand. When Luxottica merged with France's Essilor, he became chairman of the new group, EssilorLuxottica.
Luxair is controlled by the government, with Luxembourg holding 39% of the shares outright, and state-owned bank BCEE another 21.8%.
Banque International à Luxembourg (BIL) is about to offload the 13% stake the China-owned bank holds in Luxair, the bank's chairman Luc Frieden has said, given that the bank is expecting to post a loss of €20 to €30 million this year. The government has the right of first refusal on the stake.
Luxair lost €2.3 million last year, despite a dividend payment from cargo airline Cargolux and help from the two banks. That was still an improvement over a €155 million loss during 2020, when the pandemic and resulting lockdowns kept travellers home and planes grounded.
The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.