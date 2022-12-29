Welcome and unwelcome: the tax laws that 2022 brought

Last year was a watershed for international taxation when the EU finally passed a directive to implement the global minimum corporate tax rate, a change Luxembourg welcomed - while others drew the country's fire.

The EU settled on implementing the most comprehensive overhaul of international taxation in December, after Hungary and Poland dropped their objections. It is a gargantuan undertaking, which will raise the minimum effective tax rate for companies to 15%.

The minimum rate is to kick in at the start of 2024. It is not clear whether Luxembourg's tax revenues go up or down as a result. Pascal Saint-Amans, the OECD's former tax chief who shepherded the reform, expects no multinational to leave the Grand Duchy as a result, he told the Luxembourg Times.

While Luxembourg supported the minimum tax rate, the country's new finance minister and former diplomat Yuriko Backes remained opposed to another Brussels clampdown on tax avoidance.

A draft directive nicknamed "Unshell" would force tens of thousands of Luxembourg-based shell companies to prove that they have staff, office and material activities in the country or risk losing their tax advantages.

The rules "would overstep the mark", the finance ministry said at the start of 2022, adding that "the scope of the proposal would be substantial and companies with real economic utility could be potentially targeted". Especially Luxembourg's fund industry - which took a beating in 2022 - could have extra reporting to do as they use holding companies as the legal owner of funds.

The country's tax office was already busy in 2022 attracting new expert staff to help with an avalanche of new paperwork and update dusty IT services.

However, the widely- publicised hiring spree stumbled as the tax office could fill just 72 out of 180 posts it needed in 2022. The hiring efforts are hamstrung by stringent nationality requirements - only Luxembourgers can fill experts posts - and lower pay than in the booming professional services industry.

Luxembourg's three largest Big Four accounting firms were able to significantly beef up their headcount in the country as they posted record revenues in 2022. Their audit arms especially are on the lookout for data savants, as the industry modernises the way it scrutinises company books.

Big Four firm EY is entering the most important chapter of the company's recent history as partners across the globe decide whether to split consulting and audit services, which could to remove conflicts of interests and free up more potential clients. In the Grand Duchy, the change is expected to be approved, EY's managing partner told the Luxembourg Times.

While the Big Four enjoyed a booming year, they brushed away critics after Luxembourg drew the scrutiny of both the EU Commission and the EU parliament's tax subcommittee.

Luxembourg could chalk up a win against the Commission when the EU's highest court ruled that the Grand Duchy did not grant unfair state aid in the form of a tax ruling to car maker Fiat.

One last Luxembourg tax ruling dating back to the LuxLeaks scandal - given to Finnish company Huhtamäki - could be decided by EU judges in 2023.

In any case, Luxembourg tax rulings lost fashion. The country approved far fewer in the last two years compared to the mid-2010s - a change that is partly down to the reluctance from companies to seek one.

