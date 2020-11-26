Autumn in Luxembourg

There’s no need to hibernate just because it's getting colder. Autumn is the time to check out nature’s colourful backdrops, cosy up with a hot chocolate, or spend time with family savouring the delights of raclette.

Walk through autumn colours

Of course every forest will be blazing with reds and yellows, but if you’re not sure where to go to see the season in its true glory, here are a few suggestions.

City dwellers should head to the Petrusse Park, stopping first to admire the autumn views from Place de la Constitution, then heading down into the valley and following the paths to the Passerelle viaduct. An alternative is to take the Pfaffenthal lift for views of the Parc Trois Glands which is a short walk away, or if you prefer you can take a leisurely stroll by the River Alzette to Clausen.

There are numerous circular routes, many through the woods, and of course the scenic Mullerthal trails take in some of the country’s most picturesque waterfalls, but how about something a bit different? Two short walks sprinkled with spectacular autumn colours are circular ones in the canton of Redange.

The walk in Reimberg is a 5km jaunt starting at the lovely chapel of St Rochus (where you can park) and then following a forest path through Buchebësch with its many oak and beech trees. The route then travels alongside and across the river on wooden bridges. It finishes via Hintgebësch and skirts the edge of the forest with great vistas of the Préizerdaul and its colourful autumnal trees. Reimberg was home to famous geologist Michel Lucius and the walk passes through a mini-gorge created by the river.

For a longer autumnal circuit, head to Vichten and follow an 11.6km route from the church through the beautiful village into the hilly landscape and forests of Michelbrouch, Geichbësch and Scheierbësch. At the end of the walk you can marvel at the wonderful replica of a Roman mosiac depicting Homer and the nine muses discovered in 1995 in the village of Vichten. The original, which dates back to 240AD, is in the National Museum of History and Art.

November is the month for wild mushroom foraging. You can pick up to 1 kilo a day for personal consumption. The Luxembourg Naturalist Society has a section dedicated to mushrooms on its website. You can check with Natur & Emwelt if they will be able to check mushrooms you have picked.

Light spaces

As the days get darker there’s nothing like a light, airy space to give you (and your vitamin D) a boost. The wonderful glass roof of MUDAM and its light interior mean you can mix a bit of art appreciation with an opportunity to make the most of daylight hours, whilst the recently-featured Valentiny Foundation’s completely white interiors will cheer up any gloomy afternoon. You’ll find light interiors at the National Library (you no longer need to reserve a place). There are also some hotels with wonderful light spaces such as the atrium area of the Sofitel in Kirchberg and the Novotel in the city (large windows, comfy sofas and table football).

Cosy up over hot chocolate

The Chocolate House in Lux City, or better-still the less crowded ones in Mersch and Echternach can satisfy that craving for something hot and chocolatey on a cold day. Alternatively try Chocolates du Coeur in Walferdange, which incorporates an Ernster book corner, and has large windows that give it a light feel inside. You can also treat yourself to some hand-made chocolates. If coffee is more your poison (or tea for that matter) here’s our selection of Hygge cafes.

Shop vintage or organic

The magical light of autumn makes it feel like the perfect season for vintage clothes, and luckily Luxembourg is full of second hand clothes shops including a regular pop-up shop, Pardon my closet.

Markets are a great reason to go out, even on a wet day, whether your shopping for antiques or organic fresh produce. You can find a full list of them in our article on Luxembourg’s many markets.

Autumnal food

Quetschentaart is the perfect Luxembourgish treat for an autumn afternoon. You can buy one at most bakeries, or have a go at making your own (the fruit is sold in supermarkets). Quetschen are like plums and damsons, and ripen in early autumn. You’ll find a recipe for the tart here.

Another favourite for this time of year is raclette, a Swiss-style fondue that the Luxembourgers like to eat with boiled potatoes, gherkins and several slithers of different meats that are sizzled on the hot plate above the gently grilling cheese (you can buy raclette servers in most hardware shops including Cactus Hobbi and Hornbach).

Special raclette cheese is currently on the dairy shelves at most supermarkets, including varieties that incorporate fruity, nutty or peppery flavours. It’s a meal best savoured slowly and sociably, with a glass or two of wine or beer.

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.