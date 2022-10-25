Charity seeks funding for new social restaurant

Stëmm vun der Strooss is to open new premises serving meals in Ettelbruck, but faces a bill of €150,000 for renovation and equipment

Until the social restaurant refurbishment is complete, those in need of a hot meal can pick up soup and sandwiches from a make-shift restaurant outside

A new social restaurant managed by Stëmm vun der Strooss is to open in Ettelbruck in mid-November, serving hot meals to 30 people a day.

Stëmm dished up almost 100,000 hot lunches to some 4,149 people in 2021 at its social restaurants in Hollerich and Esch-sur-Alzette, and started serving soup in a car park area in Ettelbruck in March 2022.

Initially they served about 20 meals per day, three times a week, but the service was expanded in July to provide soup and sandwiches on weekdays. At one of their Friday BBQs they served almost 80 people, although since July, the average has been about 40 meals per day.

Renovation work is due to be completed by mid-November, in time for the colder weather Photo: Stëmm vun der Strooss

The social restaurant is being opened on the premises of a former fast-food outlet, and renovations will cost €80,000, with a further €70,000 for equipment. To start, meals will be shipped in from the kitchens at Stëmm’s other two premises, but four staff will eventually be recruited to cook and serve, as part of the charity’s reintegration programme, which grew last year and now employs more than 250 people.

Renovation work at the Ettelbruck premises started three weeks ago, and the charity is still awaiting news on whether it will receive financial support from the Ministry of Health and the municipality.

The ministry currently pays for two social workers and the costs for the daily functioning of the restaurant. In anticipation of other costs, Stëmm is already looking for donations to fund the transformation work.

Ettelbruck's central location

Alexandra Oxacelay, the charity’s director, believes that many of the people using the Stëmm food services in Ettelbruck were previously travelling to the social restaurants in Esch and Hollerich. The new restaurant will also help to serve those in the northern parts of the Grand Duchy.

Ettelbruck’s mayor, Jean-Paul Schaaf, adds that the site of the restaurant near the railway station in the city, was an obvious location “as all buses and trains from the north to the capital city pass this place. It is easy for everyone, anonymous and centrally located.”

Oxacelay is certain that the new restaurant will not be big enough in the long-term to meet demand, as it will only accommodate 30 people per day.

Prior to the pandemic, the profile of those in need of a regular hot meal were mostly people living on the street, dealing with addiction or mental health issues, young people experiencing family problems or those leaving the Foyer in which they were placed.

The meal service was also regularly used by those over 50 years of age unable to find a job, migrants from the greater region and beyond hoping to find work, and those without suitable language or school qualifications unable to find employment easily.

Anticipating increased demand

However, since the advent of Covid, Oxacelay says the social restaurants have been used more by those in low-paid work such as cleaners or those working in the catering sector. “Normally I am optimistic, but I am afraid we are only at the beginning of a crisis,” she says, referring to the rising cost of living, coupled with wider impacts such as the war in Ukraine.

Schaaf agrees: “We are living with growing prices of food, energy, and rental fees. People who could afford the necessary things have more and more difficulties. All over the country the social offices see new clients arriving. For these people, living at the border of poverty, a social restaurant can make the difference.”

Stëmm vun der Strooss has eight houses and two other social restaurants. Both incorporate washing facilities (a laundry and showers), plus the city location provides access to a doctor.

Reintegration programme grows

The charity’s reintegration programme follows the motto “from the people on the street, for people on the street”, and provides training to work in its premises, cooking and serving food, managing the newspaper, washing clothes for sports clubs, working in the therapy garden at Schoenfels, and helping collect and transport the 92 tonnes of food given to the charity each year by the Auchan supermarket.

Whilst figures for the number of meals served and people using the social restaurants were down in 2021 compared to the previous year, Oxacelay suggests this was the result of pandemic restrictions, and expects to see an increased need for Stëmm’s services in 2022 and beyond.

You can donate money to Stëmm vun der Strooss here.

