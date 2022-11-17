Christmas markets across the Grand Duchy

How about après ski or tea dance at Hesper Park, a medieval campfire in Dudelange or a market in Koerich and Useldange castles

How about après ski or tea dance at Hesper Park, a medieval campfire in Dudelange or a market in Koerich and Useldange castles

Winterlights in the city, but don't forget the many Christmas markets taking place in other towns and villages in the Grand Duchy

Winterlights in the city is a must, even if the lights will be sparkling for less time. We give you the lowdown on what the Ville de Luxembourg has planned, but what about the rest of the Grand Duchy?

How about a glass of mulled wine within the walls of Koerich or Useldange castles, warming your hands at a Medieval campfire at Dudelange, joining the après ski at Hesper Park, or the inline skate track, chalets and sports bar at Winter Moments in Mamer (which is open on 24 , 25, and 31 December, and 1 January)?

The smallest village in Luxembourg, Rindschleiden is hosting an advent market, whilst Steinfort is getting back to nature with workshops to make home-made fire lighters and a torchlit forest walk. Missing the ice rinks? Fear not, Differdange has set up a low-energy consumption synthetic skating rink.

We take you on a whistle stop tour of Christmas markets in Luxembourg:

Wanterflair: 19 November - 13 February, Hesperange

Hesper Park will be lit up, and host après ski parties and tea dances Photo: Facebook/Administration Communale de Hesperange

The longest running Christmas celebration is in Hesperange, with a traditional Christmas market on the weekends of 3-4, 10-11 and 17-18 December, but activities are planned until mid-February.

There will be themed nights including the chance to feast on fondue, a tea dance and après ski parties, and a visit from Kleeschen, all taking place in the main park. Wanterflair will be open on Christmas eve from 14:00 to 19:00 too.

Winter Moments: 25 November-8 January, Mamer

Head to Parc Brill for festively decorated chalets, music and animations. As with the city, there won’t be an ice-skating rink but there will be an inline-skate track (free, with skates in sizes 25 to 47), a sports bar showing World Cup matches that will open half an hour before each game and will provide music from DJs Hoffi-Zambesi, Dee, Pir, Bob Christy and Tom Knowles following the matches. There will also be a large chalet to meet up with friends and neighbours.

Winter Moments in Mamer sees the ice rink replaced by an in-line skating track and a sports bar to catch the FIFA World Cup Photo: Alain Piron

If you’re looking for a unique local gift, head to Place de l’Eglise on the weekends of 2-4 December and 9-11 December where there will also be musical performances from Saxitude, Fränz (swing meets pop) and a tribute to the Beatles on 4 December. This Christmas market is open on 24 and 25 December, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day from 14:00 to 18:00.

Haut-Martelange Slate Museum: 25-26 November

The Slate Museum and municipality have organised a traditional Christmas market with hand-made products, gifts and decorative items. The Leekollen slate quarries in this area bordering Belgium are a lovely backdrop, with the forge, locksmiths and carpenters’ workshops lit by fairy lights. You can catch some music with your mulled wine, from 19:00 to 23:00 on Friday and 17:00 to 23:00 on Saturday.

Castle Christmas markets Koerich and Useldange: 2-4 December

A winter market inside Koerich castle Photo: LW Archives

If you missed Wanterfeeling at Sanem Castle last weekend (a bit early for some), head to Koerich castle the first weekend in December for some warm apple juice with Calvados, gromperekichelcher, cakes, and mulled wine served up inside the lit-up walls of the castle. There will be face painting and balloon sculpting for kids, plus a visit from Kleeschen on the Sunday.

At Useldange, the Christmas market is also within the walls of the castle with plenty of gift ideas, warm drinks, food and music on 2-3 December.

Synthetic skating rink at Differdange: 2-22 December

A popular Christmas market on the border with France, Differdange has gone to town this Christmas with plenty going on during the month of December. Kleeschen is coming to town on 3 December, there will be a free carousel and après ski at Place du Marché, a Joysing gospel concert on 11 December, a drag queen show on 17 December, a photography exhibition (ages 12-26 years) on the theme Winter Vibes, and the showpiece, a 175 square metre low-energy consumption artificial skating rink.

The smallest village advent market: 3 December

The smallest village in the northerly part of Luxembourg, Rindschleiden, is having a one-day Christmas market with animations, street music, and a concert in the church.

Medieval Christmas in Dudelange: 9-18 December

Medieval Christmas around the campfire at Dudelange Photo: LW Archives

Campfires and stalls selling traditional medieval food will grace Dudelange (and there is also a winter market from 26 November-18 December at Am Duerf Square). You will also get to see some great cover artists including Whitney Houston (Beverly Savarin) and Elvis (Steven Pitman) plus a jazz night.

Back to nature at Steinfort Christmas Market: 9-11 and 16-18 December

On the Belgian border, Steinfort has a large Christmas tree in front of the town hall which is always decorated with sparkling lights at its Christmas market. The 30 chalets selling handicrafts and food are located around the area and the municipal park.

On the opening night, head to the Mirador for a workshop making fireballs from wood shavings and grass, that you can use to light the log burner or BBQ at home. There will be live music (on the park stage or at the church) including a Dixie band and alphorn blowers, plus carriage rides, and a torchlit walk through the forest.

In the City

Winterlights: 18 November-8 January, Luxembourg City

Head to the City not just for the many lights and two decorated giant Christmas trees in Place d’Armes and Place de la Constitution, but for the markets, food and other activities. For a second year running, the courtyard by Notre Dame Cathedral will host a Winterkids programme where families can create bread twists, make candles, and try the forge. There will be book readings and a crawl and explore space for babies and toddlers, plus theatre performances.

Children and parents can also enjoy the carousels and big wheel at Place de la Constitution, which is also a great place to grab a bite to eat and buy Christmas trinkets. Place de Paris will host Niklosmaart, with handmade wreaths and decorations, games, clothing and plenty of food stalls. Place d’Armes will again have chalets offering gromperekichelcher, mulled wine or hot chocolate, waffles, and roasted nuts, whilst Kinnekswiss park will have a food village as part of Wanterpark.

Kleeschen visits the city on 4 December Photo: Anouk Antony

There will be several musical performances across the markets in the city, and Kleeschen, Houseker and a band of angels will visit the city’s various markets handing out goodie bags from 14:00 on 4 December, finishing at Place Guillaume II at 17:00.

The Lëtzebuerger Advent Circus will bring clowns, acrobats, and trapeze artists to Glacis from 9 December to 8 January. Rotondes is hosting the Jingle Mingle X-mas Market on 17-18 December and a number of family workshops for Chrëschtdeeg from 27-30 December.

Shops will be open from 14:00 to 18:00 on the Sunday 27 November, 4, 11 and 18 December.

Other Christmas markets in Luxembourg

Esch-sur-Alzette – 18 November-23 December

Bissen – 25-26 November

Syre valley – 25 November-12 December in Schuttrange, Sandweiler, Contern, Neideranvan and Betzdorf

Lasauvage – 25-27 November

Beckerich – 26-27 November

Kehlen – 26-27 November

Mersch – 26-27 November

Redange – 27 November

Helperknapp – 27 November

Niederanvan 2-4 December

Garnich – 4 December

For festive children’s workshops and activities at galleries and museums in Luxembourg, and other great ideas for family fun at Christmas check out this page at whatsonforkids.lu.



In the region

Trier: 18 November-22 December

Trier's Christmas market Photo: Christina Bents

Set in the main medieval quarter of this city, opposite the cathedral, Trier’s Christmas Market has lots of stalls, but also you can hear the Trier choir and Irish trumpeters, watch a traditional nativity play, and see Germany’s only singing Santa Claus, Stefan Persch.

Metz: 18 November-24 December

Craftsmen and merchants will fill the five squares of Metz with local delicacies and gifts in some 120 chalets. You can also take a magic stroll in the heart of the enchanted markets, including the path of lanterns.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.