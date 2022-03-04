Ditch your kids' screen time for green time

Embrace everything that spring has to offer by getting your children out and into the garden this month. Planting a seed and watching it grow offers a simple pleasure in a complicated world. Make sure to choose multi-purpose plants and flowers to prevent short attention spans from wandering.

‘Why try to explain miracles to your kids when you can just have them plant a garden?’ Robert Brault, author

With easy to hold, big seeds, sunflowers are firm favourites with young children. Sow indoors from March in a container or directly outside at the end of April in a sunny spot. Then sit back and watch them grow - fast.

With so many varieties to choose from, you will be spoilt for choice. Go big with Skyscraper and Giraffe or opt for dwarf, multi-headed and multi-coloured types such as Solar Flash and Choco Sun. Liven up your lunch with their edible petals and seeds or take inspiration from the Greek origin of their name - ‘helios’ (sun) and ‘anthos’ (flower) - to brush up on your children’s mythology.

Faye Peterson

Easy to sow and grow, the nasturtium is an annual plant with the added bonus of having edible leaves, flowers and seeds. Its name comes from Latin - nasus (nose) and tortus (twist), and with a pungent peppery smell and mustard taste one can see why. Sow seeds directly into the earth around the end of March or undercover in pots for earlier plantings. Try varieties such as the red spotted Ladybird or dwarf plants like Princess of India for containers.

Time poor, space restricted? A family of cress heads is the answer. If you have an egg cup, egg shell, cotton wool and a packet of cress seeds then you have the makings of a cress head in your hands. Draw a little face on your egg shell, fill the empty interior with damp cotton wool and get your children to sprinkle a few cress seeds on top. Place your egg face on a windowsill and watch as their edible green hair grows.

On the Vegetable Patch

Give your kids a dedicated plot and a handful of tiny tools. With a little guidance and a lot of encouragement, you can sit back and watch them (and their vegetables) grow.

They may not be magical, but broad beans will whet your child’s appetite for eating what they grow. Moisten a folded sheet of paper kitchen towel and place in a clean glass jar. Pop a broad bean seed inside the jar on top of the paper and leave in a warm, sunlit area. Over the next few days, add enough water to keep the container moist, but not waterlogged. As the bean starts to sprout, keep a record of the seed's progress. Let your child take photographs or write a journal. After a few weeks you can plant your seedling outside in the ground. Harvest between May and August.

Faye Peterson

If you have an old bin or a large grow bag, you have space for a crop of potatoes. March is a good time to get early potato varieties, like Charlotte or Duke of York, planted. They are perfect for children’s gardens as they grow fast and need little space. Fill your container approximately half full and place two or three sprouting potatoes maximum under the soil.

As soon as shoots start emerging, cover them with earth. This not only encourages a bigger harvest, but stops budding potatoes turning an inedible shade of green in the sunshine and protects them from late frosts. Harvest once the first flowers are showing, approximately 10-13 weeks after planting.

It’s easy-peasy to grow salad. Having handfuls of fresh salad leaves to grab from your garden will make sure you never reach for a plastic bag of supermarket greens again. Lettuce is an obvious choice, but you can choose other salad crops like spinach, sorrel or rocket. Start sowing in March and don’t stop until September. Children can scatter seeds in a container, like a window box, and cover with a little soil. Once they begin to sprout, remove and eat any excess or weak seedlings to avoid overcrowding. Wait 4 to 6 weeks to pick a mature crop, then watch the ‘salad days’ roll in.

Who said gardening can’t be child’s play!

