Do we want a back-to-normal Christmas?

The office party, spending time with people you see most days, and have nothing in common with other than you work in the same team

Hooray, Christmas festivities are back to normal! Christmas markets, the advent circus, cosy chalet restaurants and festive theatre performances are all back on the agenda this year. But do we secretly wish we had an excuse not to celebrate some things?

No avoiding the office party

Under lockdown, office parties morphed into online wine tastings paid for by employers, where you could glow nicely without having to fend off the advances of Franck from accounts, and roll into bed five minutes after you’d pressed “leave meeting”.

This year, the office party is well and truly back on. Despite no financial outlay for two years, most bosses have also returned to the “contributory” system, whereby you must pay to spend time with people you see all day, practically every day.

And because they were absent for so long, this year’s office shindig is a three-line whip, so there's no point in faking an injury or fabricating a school show.

Fancy a week in the junk room?

Finally overseas travel is unhindered. For some that means heading off for a bit of winter sun, but for thousands of expats, that means getting in your car or boarding a plane to visit family.

With travel severely limited at the end of 2020, the best you could do was get in your car and drive somewhere, but not get out. A year later, it was possible to travel if you were prepared to force various swabs up your nose or down your throat, and carry your vaccination certificate at all times.

This year, you can dance naked in most places (okay, maybe not with temperatures in the northern hemisphere), without so much as a hint of hand sanitiser or a surgical mask (perhaps just for modesty).

Here's the spare room where you'll be staying this Christmas Photo: Shutterstock

So foreign residents have no excuse not to create priceless memories with ageing grandparents and assorted family members, even if this pilgrimage can feel more like pandemic penance.

Forced to sleep on creaky camp beds, accessed via a tunnel carved through the junk in the spare room, much of your festive break will be spent wondering if you will end up in casualty after being buried alive under an avalanche of boxes.

The pressure is on to have fun

Even if you stay in Luxembourg, the pressure is on to have a “fun” unrestricted Christmas this year.

The pandemic saw us wave goodbye to most seasonal cheer, with no Christmas markets in 2020 followed by restricted access and long queues for them in 2021, when they were also marred by the CovidCheck protests.

Freeze to death for the love of Glühwein and a fun-filled Christmas Photo: Guy Jallay

This year you can visit the markets unsanctioned, eat gromperekichelcher, and lose feeling in your fingers and toes whilst pretending that a small mug of glühwein is going to keep you warm. What’s more, rising energy prices mean you might as well keep your coat on when you get home to save on heating.

Was Christmas so bad when you could justify binge watching TV and communicating to family members only via WhatsApp? You know, when all the circuses, restaurants, cinemas, and markets were closed, so there was no reason to move from the sofa?

Respect and love for the tradition of anti-climax

The post-pandemic festive season may feel like a bit of a let-down, but it is just a return to normal, since Christmas is all about the magic and anticipation, built up for weeks, which is then followed by that sinking feeling when it is all over and done with in one day.

You have filled your stomach, filled your bins, and emptied your bank account. All that’s left to do is make some resolutions for 2023 that you won’t keep.

Whatever your plans for the festive holiday, just remember to be grateful that you made it through the pandemic, and enjoy the sense of relief that Christmas is once again the magical anti-climax you have come to love and respect.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.