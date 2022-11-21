Emotions burst in Warzée’s portraits of women

Emotions and feelings are what Belgian artist and healthcare nurse, Gilliane Warzée, want viewers to experience when they see the many giant portraits in her exhibition We are women currently on display at Gallery Am Tunnel.

"Feelings and emotions are at the origin of my creative process," she said. "I try to make them transpire in my paintings, so that in return it transmits them to the spectator. And since most people have their very own personal stories and feelings, the things they take away from my paintings will be based on their own life experiences."

"I paint today’s woman in all her diversity and generosity, always with the same strength." Entitled "Enough" Photo: Gilliane Warzée

The exhibition brings together a wide selection of her portraits of women - some friends, some models, some famous people. Faces fascinate Warzée who sees them as the physical reflection of the inner being.

The techniques and colours she uses try to reflect the emotions, feelings, and thoughts of her subjects. She aims to make each painting as humanistic, expressive and interactive as possible and many of the pieces have a symbolic name linked to the first emotion felt when she met the model. It is striking how the viewer is drawn to the gaze and expression of each portrait.

“Femininity is at the heart of my artistic journey," she said. "From the one with the gaze that speaks, to the one with the gaze that loves, from the gaze that hopes to the gaze that fights, from the one that suffers to the one that soothes. I paint today’s woman in all her diversity and generosity, always with the same strength, the same fascination and the same obsession, that of highlighting my condition as a woman in a perpetual quest for freedom and equality in our society.”

Warzée began painting shortly after the birth of her first daughter and studied at the Arlon Institute of Fine Arts. Early on, she discovered her preference for using a palette knife with oil paints, which allow her to render her portraits with an intensity and brightness, using a plethora of shades. The colours enhance the expression and Warzée interplays warm and cold tones to express different emotions such as joy or fear. Colours give power to her paintings, the palette knife gives depth, and the oil colours provide substance and vibrance, which work well in the large format she prefers, Warzée explained.

Red Inferno Photo: Gilliane Warzée

Red inferno depicts the solemn face of a woman from an Amazonian tribe thought to have been murdered in the 1990s by invading cattle ranchers. Beside it a double image of a woman stares sadly, engulfed by forest fires. America was painted during the presidential election between Biden and Trump, using the colours of the two parties. Some paintings are half portraits, flowing into a blur of colours or twisting into a tangle of trees – juxtaposing their subjects with nature or the air around them.

She also uses fluorescent pigments, and there is a UV corridor at the exhibition for the viewer to see the effects of these paints on her portraits. There are also some paintings which capture the entire woman’s body, not just her face: “Our body is in itself a work of art," she said. "It has its own language by which it expresses its enjoyment and its sufferings.”

In the section of famous faces there is portrait of Grand Duchess Maria Teresa, actress Romy Schneider, singer Amy Winehouse, and painter Frida Kahlo. The most striking portrait in this section is entitled Enough. It is of an Iranian woman who had acid thrown on her face because she was not wearing conservative clothing. There were several similar attacks in the same year but the police made no arrests. The woman now campaigns to prevent this happening to others.

"Woman is at the centre of my art, as I always wanted to highlight the need to cherish women. So, for the last six years, I’ve been making portraits of women,” says Warzée, adding that the art world is still very masculine: “Now women have a bit more space and visibility.”

"Merci" pays tribute to her fellow co-workers during the Covid-19 pandemic Photo: Gilliane Warzée

Warzée still works as a nurse and a diptych entitled Merci pays tribute to her co-workers during the Covid-19 pandemic. It depicts a nurse from both the front and in profile. Against a sombre, dark background, the nurse is luminous, “radiating trust, empathy, responsibility and spirituality, that are so typical of so many healthcare professionals,” she says.

Warzée donated the painting to the Robert Schuman Hospital and some 3,000 copies were created and given to hospital staff during the health crisis.

“We are women” is on display at the contemporary art gallery at Am Tunnel, in the basement of the Spuerkees building at 16 rue Sainte Zithe until 8 January 2023. The gallery is open Monday to Friday 9.00 to 17.30 and on Sundays from 14.00 to 18.00.





The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.