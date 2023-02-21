Events for International Women’s Day

A women’s march, inspiration from a former MP or tennis pro, discussion panels, a networking night, touch rugby for women, are just some events to mark this year’s International Women’s Day in Luxembourg on 8 March

Around the world, women and girls will be marking International Women’s Day on Thursday 8 March with events taking place on and around the date.

According to the UN, at the current rate of change it will take 286 years to close the gender gap globally. This year the organisation has put the focus on how the digital world can support gender equality, particularly in areas such as poverty and education.

We’ve compiled an overview of what organisations in Luxembourg will be doing to mark the day, with many events free to attend on registration.

If we've missed an event planned for International Women's Day that you are organising or attending, please let us know.

International Women’s Day events

The women's strike held in 2022 on International Women's Day

JIF will once again be organising a women’s march departing from Hamilius at 17.00. The Journée Internationale des Femmes (JIF) platform was created in 2011, on the 100th anniversary of IWD, and consists of 20 organisations, political parties and trade unions, in addition to individuals. It highlights both the achievements of feminism as a movement and a concept, alongside political street action, such as women’s strikes.

You can prepare signs using materials free of charge at ASTI on Saturday 4 March at 10 rue Auguste Laval.



PwC and Amcham are hosting a networking lunch entitled Embrace Equity, from 11.30 to 14.00, at the PwC offices. It promises insightful, daring speakers, and thought-provoking conversation. The panel includes KLM Boeing 777 captain Desiree van Leeuwen, NATO manager Stacy Cummings, CEO of Luxinnovation Sasha Baillie, and UBS Fund Management Luxembourg CEO, Francesca Prym. One man joins, Richard Forson, CEO of Cargolux Airlines International, and the event will be moderated by local expat author Mary Carey. The panel will discuss the difference between equity and equality, the role of leadership style, and areas where greater equity is required.

Terra House 17 is hosting a lunchtime debate from 12.00 to 13.30 on addressing gender challenges in the global market place with Dr Başak Bağlayan and Dr Anthony Lepinteur. They’ll cover the “second shift” (housework and unpaid chores), and the importance of using a gender lens for responsible business conduct in global supply chains.

LUX WMN, a female founded business which produces a regular magazine highlighting women in business in the Grand Duchy, has partnered with ING to host a Women's Creator Market, for female entrepreneurs to sell their products. These include ceramics, handmade art, home decor and sweet treats. The market is open from 16.00 to 19.00 at ING's offices (26 Place de la Gare), and snacks plus a complimentary glass of Cremant will be provided. Entry is free, although you must register.



Deloitte’s Game. Set. Match will be at 17.30 followed by cocktails. Organised in collaboration with LPEA (Luxembourg Private Equity Association), it aims to show how women have risen above challenges. Tennis champion Justine Henin is the speaker, and will talk about mental toughness, flexibility and adaptiveness. She'll also take questions too.

Try touch rugby at the ladies' day organised by RCL Touch on 5 March Photo: LW Archives

The Rugby Club Luxembourg’s RCL Touch are hosting a ladies’ day for touch and contact rugby on Sunday 5 March from 10.00 to 15.00 at the Sports Field Boy Konen in the city. It’s open to girls and women from 8 to 60 years who can pre-register in advance, and aims to get more girls into the sport. Touch is a form of non-contact rugby that can be played with mixed adults and kids because it is more about strategy than strength.

Only 25% of scientists and engineers in Luxembourg are women, lower than other EU countries, with Lithuania (58%) and Bulgaria (54%) leading the way. The University of Luxembourg’s Women in Science has put together a video about women and girls in science in addition to a number of events, running until 8 March. This includes a roundtable on Gender Bias in Medicine which will be held at the Belval University Campus from 17.00 to 19.00. Speakers will include Françoise Berthet, president of the Observatoire National de la Santé in Luxembourg, journalist and author Maya Dusenbery, Els Goetghebeur, professor in mathematical statistics at Ghent University, and Gilbert Massard, director of medical education at the University of Luxembourg. It will be moderated by BBC broadcaster, Tanya Beckett.

The British Chamber of Commerce and the NETWORK have combined forces to give you first-hand insight into what it takes to be a female government minister in a predominantly male environment. Erna Hennicot-Schoepges, former Luxembourgish Minister for Culture, Higher Education and Research, will share her experiences at ATOZ Luxembourg at 18.00. A wife and mother, she has also played a pivotal role with the University of Luxembourg and the Philharmonie, and is a successful musician and author of number books on European politics, human rights and education. There’ll be drinks and nibbles. There is a charge for members and non-members.

This year the UN focus is on DigitALL innovation and technology for gender equality. WIDE (or Women in Digital Empowerment), Girls in Tech Lux, LILLA – Luxembourg in Law, Women in Cyber Force and Women in White Collars work to close the gender gap in the fields of ICT and law in Luxembourg and encourage more women to seize opportunities created by the digital economy, including social enterprise. The organisations offer workshops, training and hold events throughout the year, but for International Women’s Day they’ll be hosting a night to present opportunities for women in tech and law, and an evening of exchange and networking at Grizzly Bar in Clausen from 18.30 to 21.00.

For something a bit less ideologically liberating, but what could be so in other ways, Come a la Maison has a ladies's night for IWD in which you can enjoy a four-course meal and a live show in Chippendales style. In addition, Boos has a ladies' night (a little less raunchy but with plenty of entertainment and food).

Honouring Luxembourgish female pioneers

Luxembourg is honouring eight female pioneers who can inspire future generations. These include:

Barbe Peckels, a female entrepreneur who opened an inn in 1852 that is still a restaurant today, now managed by it’s sixth female generation. Anne Beffort, education pioneer and first Luxembourgish woman to gain a doctorate in 1909. Marguerite Thomas-Clément, the first Luxembourgish female MP, elected in 1919. Katrin C Martin, the first Luxembourgish woman journalist. Madeleine Frieden-Kinnen the first female government minister in 1967. Elsy Jacobs, who won the first women’s cycling championship in 1958. Léa Linster, the only woman, and first Luxembourgish chef to win the Bocuse d’Or which she did in 1989. Su-Mei Tse, contemporary artist whose work combines music, photography, sculpture and video, awarded the Golden Lion at the Venice Biennale in 2003.

You can read more about them here.

