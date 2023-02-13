Five ideas for a last-minute Valentine’s night

You might have left it too late to book a swanky restaurant, but you can catch a sunset or a romantic movie, write love letters, laugh at the comedy of love, or bond over a game

You might have left it too late to book a swanky restaurant, but you can catch a sunset or a romantic movie, write love letters, laugh at the comedy of love, or bond over a game

Kinepolis is showing Titanic in 4DX, so you can get romantic, hold hands and weather the iceberg together

Let’s be honest, romantic dinners are not all their cracked up to be. Five courses of rich food may not really put you in the mood for love, and you’ll need to keep the conversation going with your valentine for what might seem an interminable time.

If you’re on a first date, don’t have a date, or have said everything you need to in your 20-year plus relationship, these fun options for valentine’s night might be just the ticket. Plus they won’t burn a hole in your pocket.

1. Hold hands at the movies

Cinémathèque has Romeo and Juliet screening at 20.30 with a complimentary glass of bubbles at their pop-up bar open from 19.15 included in the €7,50 entry ticket. The movie might not be cheery, but they’ve suggested you dress in Hawaiian shirts and angel wings to lighten the mood.

Leo’s also on screen in the romantic classic Titanic, which is celebrating 25 years at Kinepolis Kirchberg, giving you the chance to float on Atlantic waters and experience love aboard the fateful steamship in 4DX (expect plenty of splashes of water). 4DX cinema tickets cost approximately €20 plus another €2,50 for 3D glasses.

Sunsets at this time of year are stunning. Let nature put you in the mood, then follow it up with a cocktail Photo: Shutterstock

2. Catch a city sunset and sup cocktails

At this time of year, the sunsets are quite spectacular, and you can get a great view from Place de la Constitution. It's forecast to start misty but end in glorious sunshine and a very decent sunset. Once the stars are up, head to Llama, Lady Jane or Bar:Bar in the old town for a cocktail. You can find a list of cocktail bars here.

3. Write love letters at Konschteck

Blue Valentine is the theme at Konschtek, located at 9 Montée de Clausen, but you can head there solo or on a date to celebrate love in all its forms. Write love letters, sing together and share your thoughts and feelings and eat some "blue" food at this inclusive afternoon art event that starts after 16.00.

4. Laugh together at live comedy

Who needs all that schmaltz, when you can tickle your ribs with some side-cracking comedy. Rocas is hosting the aptly named Swipe Right: A comedy show about love and relationships, which features US/Turkish comedian Ahmet Bilge and New Yorker, Ruben Garcia.

The material will cover everything on love from dating and relationships to sex, and there’ll be interactive games, a Q&A, and some advice (not to be taken too seriously). The earlier 19.30 show is sold out, but you can get tickets for about €20 including booking fee for the 21.30 show (half price if you're a student).

Vantage Bar’s Valentine Comedy is unfortunately sold out, as is Anshita Koul at Qosqo.

5. Bond over a game

Both love football? Why not grab a beer at one of these bar with big screens showing sports in Luxembourg and catch Paris Saint-Germain versus Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League. Kick off is at 21.00.

Or if you really want to know just how far your partner is willing to go to win, try the Game Night at Café du Gymnase at Dudelange. Camembert to share is €12 and nachos €4.

