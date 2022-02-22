For 20-somethings figuring out their lives amid the pandemic

If you've seen life's what ifs and if onlys flash by lately, you are not alone, writes 20-something Jenny Biver

If you've seen life's what ifs and if onlys flash by lately, you are not alone, writes 20-something Jenny Biver

"Who am I now, without knowing who I could have been over the past two years?" asks Jenny Biver

Having just graduated from university with a traineeship in the States lined up, I was ready to be the 20-something who found herself in 2020. It had a poetic ring to it.

But along came COVID and ploughed right through me and my 20-something plan, leaving soul-searching opportunities and carefree adventures bleeding on the side of the road.

After having lived an independent existence for a while, I had to move back in with my parents. I was forced to re-root my life in the same soil I had uprooted it from some years ago. And while the pandemic stopped time globally, my life clock kept ticking even faster than before.

Of course, I know nobody ever really finds themselves. Especially not in their 20s. But I liked the potential of at least finding some new version. Instead, I found my old self, in my old childhood room with chipped wallpaper, and remnants of a life I could no longer identify with.

In limbo

While others took to learning new skills like how to make sourdough bread, knitting, or some other creative way of progressing through the pandemic, I cultivated my own personal hell, which consisted of a state of limbo between profound anxiety about the future, and gut-wrenching nostalgia about my pre-COVID life.

The pandemic stretched that awkward phase between graduating and landing the first job, but it also took away the things that made me feel like I was actively inhabiting my 20s, rather than just floating through with no sense of purpose.

Even without a pandemic, it's as though an invisible timer is counting down the days until we get everything in perfect order to embark on the next stage of our lives. Because soon we'll be 30 and are expected to look back on a uniquely transformational decade, defined by the adventures that weave our life's story, the grades hard won, and the jobs hustled for.

But around my “nth” job rejection and countless applications left unanswered (because let's face it, internships and entry-level positions have been at the very bottom of anyone's priority list for the last two years), the only thing I was hustling for was to hold on to something that resembled self-confidence.

Next to feeling like I had absolutely nothing to bring to the table, despite having both a university degree, competitive work experience and, more than anything else, the willingness to work really hard, I also felt guilty for choosing to take my time in carving out a career path, and not jumping on the corporate ladder right away.

While it seemed like everyone around me was progressing in one way or another, I was still in the fast lane going to nowhere land.

Who am I now?

I saw my life flash by. The what ifs, the if onlys and the could haves, and every time I stopped for just a second - and there was a lot of stopping in 2020… and 2021 - I experienced a dizzying sense of loss and disorientation. Two years later, I'm left wondering: Who am I now, without knowing who I could have been over the past two years?

I’ve come to realise that I am probably exactly who and where I am supposed to be. There is no alternative me who could have become something greater because of alternative circumstances.

There is only now and the person that looks back at me in the mirror, and she is defined, not by the unlived life, but by the lived life. She is defined, not by what could have happened, but by what did happen. And ultimately, she is defined, not by the occasional extraordinary adventure, but by her ordinary and everyday choices.

Growing into ourselves across a lifetime

Because we always have a choice. We can choose to move forward through our thoughts and actions. We can choose to reject the inner critic that tells us we are stuck. And we can choose to celebrate successes when they happen, and not measure ourselves against a self-imposed ticking clock. Because our lives only become stagnant when we do. And most importantly – we are growing into ourselves across a lifetime, not just throughout one defining decade.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.