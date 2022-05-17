For the love of animals

Jenny Biver grew up with rabbits, cats, dogs, snakes, cows and horses. She explains why her life has been richer for it

One of my favourite anecdotes from my childhood is the one where my sister and I had 18 rabbits.

Of course, this wasn’t what my mom had in mind when she agreed to my grandfather gifting us a real-life Easter bunny a few years earlier. Instead, she thought it would teach us valuable lessons about caring for another being and taking responsibility. But because bunnies need companionship, one quickly turned into two, and then one morning there were six.

Jenny Biver and her sister with one of the 18 rabbits Photo: Jenny Biver

As it turned out, the male companion for bunny number one was, in fact, a female. And that was the beginning of years of never really knowing how many bunnies were going to be there the next morning. My sister and I may or may not have deliberatively forgotten to close the cages from time to time, but don’t tell my mom.

Animal menagerie

It didn’t stop there. From bunnies, guinea pigs, birds, cats and dogs, to fish, lizards, turtles, snakes and over to cows, donkeys, ponies and horses we’ve had it all, literally. Even an orphan wild boar for a couple of months.

I’ve chased what feels like a million escaping bunnies through our garden. I’ve shovelled more poop than most people care to even imagine. I’ve chased and been chased by cows. I’ve watched a cat give surprise-birth to four kittens on our kitchen floor. One of them my sister and I baptised in a doll dress, and who is still a part of our family 18 years later. I’ve spent thousands of hours on horseback and double that time in the stables. Early mornings, late nights, rain or sunshine. Growing up with pets has taught me how to consistently and selflessly show up, no matter what.

Putting animal wellbeing first

I’ve also witnessed death and loss very early on in life. Domesticating animals means being responsible for the life of another being. The meaning of this is easier to understand when you can fit that life in the palm of your hand. It becomes more complex when it is 10 times your size and could crush you with one wrong step. And yet, when their time has come, they both turn to you with their life.

The decision to end it is the ultimate trial of selflessness. No matter how painful, the choice has always been simple: the animal’s wellbeing before my own happiness. A powerful lesson that without a doubt has been fundamental in my growth. But with every loss, I have wondered how much easier it would be without the heartbreak and grief that comes with the goodbye.

I have come to the same conclusion each time: no matter how painful the end is, it is nothing compared to the immense love and joy that comes before. This has been just as fundamental for me as learning to let go. Each subtle whinny, soft rub against a leg, calming purr or wagging tail has added so much richness to my life and helped me grow through the good and the bad.

For people who rarely interact with animals, the bond between a human being and an animal is difficult to grasp, and I find that it is just as difficult to describe. But maybe that’s exactly what makes it so powerful. The connection we share with animals goes deeper than words and bestows us with an unconditional love that rivals even the closest human relationships in our lives. I’ve solved more problems, made more life-changing decisions, and told more secrets in complete silence on horseback than talking it through with a friend or my mom.

Being our authentic selves

Animals allow us to show up as our most authentic selves, and in return they meet us without judgement or expectations. Where people demand constant conversation and explanation, animals don’t mind the silence and still give us the feeling to be understood.

When they look at us, they see us, stripped of all the superficial layers we coat ourselves with to meet people’s expectations. They help us feel more grounded and give us the space we need to work things out on our own without feeling like we are alone.

So while my mom’s plan to teach us about responsibility and compassion did work out, growing up with animals has ultimately taught me that sometimes, words are overrated.

