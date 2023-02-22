Global village at heart of a multi-cultural festival

LuxExpo will host the Festival of Migrations this weekend, bringing together the generations of immigrants who have made Luxembourg home

LuxExpo will host the Festival of Migrations this weekend, bringing together the generations of immigrants who have made Luxembourg home

400 stands offering food and handicrafts from around the world, with debate, literature, workshops and live music performances

The 40th Festival of Migration, Culture and Citizenship returns to its pre-pandemic format at LuxExpo this weekend, with some 400 stands.

The focus this year is on the fight against injustice and inequality, and will include organisations working for social, cultural and political change. In addition to workshops, concerts and dance performances, there will be lectures, debates and documentary screenings. Entry is free.

The festival is organised by CLAE, the Comité de Liaison des Associations d’Étrangers, to showcase some of the nationalities in Luxembourg and create an environment for exchange and discovery.

Moving boxes with the faces of people who live in Luxembourg but have origins, at least partly, from elsewhere, will be on display at the festival Photo: Wendy Winn

The stands will be installed like a village, with places for debates, literary meetings and creativity. But the festival is not just about selling handicrafts or tasting different cuisine. The organisers aim for “a festival where we are not silent about the struggles to be waged against injustices, against inequalities, against exclusion, and where we offer once again a platform for marginalised voices to be heard."

At the same time, you can browse the shelves at the Luxembourg book and culture fair, which has some 150 literary stands, booksellers, and writers from several countries including home grown talent. ARTSmanif brings together contemporary art, and you can meet painters, sculptors, photographers and designers from around the world.

American Wendy Winn, who moved to Luxembourg in the 1980s, has painted a series of portraits on boxes that will be on display at the festival. “I wanted to paint portraits on moving boxes, to suggest people who have their origins at least partly elsewhere,” she explains.

The boxes will be stacked in pairs, and on the back of them will be the name, occupation, nationality or background of the person, and the photo used as a reference for the painting. There’ll also be a QR code to the person’s website, so visitors can discover more about them.

Weekend highlights

On Saturday you can watch Polish, Bolivian and Cape Verdean dance performances, plus Capoeira, and listen to African vibes. You can find a full list and some video clips of the various performers from the African continent, on stage from 17.00 to 22.00, here.

There will be a documentary on Italian migrants to Luxembourg who came as miners, and another on sustainable farming in poorer countries.

You can meet writers Radoslaw Rak (Polish) and Carmen Camacho (Spanish), and join debates on the Ukraine, Lusophones (the Portuguese speaking community), climate, and women in Iran. Children can listen to slam poetry storytelling and make 3D zoo animals.

On Sunday you have the chance to watch tropical dancing and a performance by the Chinese Women’s Club, catch Artemysia Theater’s play Ithaca, and listen to Mozambique sounds from Grupo Bayette. There’ll be lectures and debates on the heroes of liberation from colonialism in Africa, on the African diasporas, violence against women, migration and identity, plus the chance to meet Portuguese and French writers.

Festival's roots in the 1980s

The festival of immgration first took place in 1981, and was organised mostly by Italian and Portuguese migrants who sought equal rights with Luxembourgers. It took place in Esch-sur-Alzette, then moved to Glacis, before finding its home at LuxExpo, where some 35,000 visitors attended the festival before the pandemic.

In 2000, the festival expanded to highlight the cultural dimension of immigration and how it enriches Luxembourg society, and added the book and culture fair. In 2013 ARTSmanif joined the collaboration. CLAE is a non-profit organisation that promotes the inclusion of people who have migrated to Luxembourg by organising intercultural events, and providing information and meeting spaces for groups and families.

When and where

The Festival of Migrations, Book and Culture fair, and ArtsManif take place on 25 February from 12.00 to 24.00, and on Sunday 26 February from 12.00 to 20.00 at LuxExpo in Kirchberg.

